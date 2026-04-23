Health New Zealand tables first offer to New Zealand Nurses Organisation in almost a year

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Health New Zealand has sent nurses, midwives, and health care assistants their first offer since June last year.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation has been in bargaining with Te Whatu Ora since September 2024.

The union’s chief executive, Paul Goulter, said its members had received a proposed terms of settlement.

“It will now be up to our 36,000 Te Whatu Ora members to decide collectively and democratically whether the offer is good enough or they want to continue campaigning,” he said.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The bargaining team would be spending the next few weeks speaking with members about the details of the offer.

Goulter said it would not reveal any details of the proposed terms of settlement until the ballot has taken place.

“While this process is underway in the lead up to a membership ballot, it is not appropriate for me to go into any details in the proposed terms of settlement,” he said.

“It is important that members hear the details first.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand