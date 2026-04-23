De Beers Group Celebrates Natural Diamonds, Culture And Long-Lasting Values

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – De Beers Group brought the timeless allure of natural diamonds to Carlyle & Co on 21 April in a soirée celebrating natural diamonds, culture and long-lasting values.

In Conversation with A Diamond is Forever’, (top left) Kathy Chow wears Claudia Ma Fine Jewellery, (top right) Janet Ma and Michael Wong wear pieces from Hearts On Fire; Fireside chat with industry experts and special guests (bottom from left to right): Sophia Yu, Stewart Young, Janet Ma, Michael Wong, Loletta Lai and Christina Ko.

Media members, influencers, and lifestyle tastemakers gathered in the Reading Room for intimate conversations and book appreciation, with select guests also taking part in a reflective meditation. Special guests included supermodels Kathy Chow, Janet Ma, and actor Michael Wong—who once appeared in the original A Diamond Is Forever campaigns—alongside Stewart Young, Senior Director and Head of the Jewellery Department at Sotheby’s; Loletta Lai, Natural Diamond APAC VP, De Beers Group; Christina Ko, founder of Good Peoples; and Sophia Yu, Managing Director & Publisher of SCMP Hearst.

The gathering rode on the recent London launch of A Diamond Is Forever – The Making of A Cultural Icon, published by Assouline. The book offers a lens into the phrase’s role in collective memory since its 1947 inception by copywriter Mary Frances Gerety, and natural diamonds’ influence on ideas of love, beauty and commitment across time.

Loletta Lai and Stewart Young led conversations that delved into diamonds’ place in culture and their journey from origin to auction. Their meaningful dialogues explored how natural diamonds continue to inspire generations to generations as both natural treasures and catalysts for cultural expression.

De Beers Group’s Natural Diamonds APAC VP, Loletta Lai said: “Through compelling narratives, innovative product launches, high-impact partnerships, and cultural resonance, we reignite desire for natural diamonds fueled by our iconic tagline “A Diamond is Forever.”

The event highlighted The De Beers Jwaneng 28.88 —a Flawless, D-colour, Type IIa diamond from Botswana’s Jwaneng Mine. Originated from a 114.83-carat rough—the stunning diamond is set for auction in Hong Kong on 23 April at Sotheby’s Live High Jewellery Sale. The sale elevated its brilliance, provenance and legacy to the world stage.

The De Beers Jwaneng 28.88, a remarkable 28.88-carat D-colour, flawless diamond, takes centre stage at the event, with a 3.03-carat D-colour pear-shaped internally flawless diamond ring, and a pair of 2.00-carat & 2.01-carat D-colour internally flawless diamond earrings.

“The legacy of natural diamonds being worn by royalties can be traced back from thousands of years ago. Exceptional diamonds are sought after by discerning collectors due to their rarity, intrinsic qualities and long-lasting values.” Stewart Young, Senior director and Head of the Jewellery Department at Sotheby’s indicated.

Adding a contemplative dimension to the afternoon, Christina Ko, founder of Good Peoples guided an inner radiance diamond meditation. Set to contemporary music, this breath-based session invited participants to be mesmerized by a natural diamond’s metaphysical properties, embody its brilliance, strength and resilience, and unleash their unique radiance. Ko specialises in unconventional breathwork, meditation and intuitive card readings.

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