Fast DNA sex test “game changer” for conservation

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 23 April 2026

The fast DNA test, developed by Gisborne-based dnature diagnostics & research, is less invasive than traditional testing methods, provides faster results and can be used in the field.

DOC Science Advisor for kākāpō and takahē Dr Andrew Digby says knowing the sex of a chick early helps staff prioritise the young bird’s care more effectively.

“Both populations are still very low – 235 kākāpō and just over 500 takahē, so management for both species is intensive.

“For kākāpō, the level of intervention they receive as chicks can have long-term implications, so knowing the sex early on is important. We avoid hand-rearing males because it leads to lower fertility, and we prioritise intervention for females as the main drivers of population growth,” he says.

“The results also help us more accurately assess chick growth to determine whether they are healthy. Males grow faster than females, so knowing which growth curve a chick should be following means we can understand how well they’re developing.

“Knowing the sex of takahē early allows us to plan transfers and site-specific training, pair birds with genetically appropriate mates, and balance sex ratios. This supports long-term genetic health and ensures young birds are given the best chance to adapt well to their new homes.”

Andrew says the rapid PCR test is already making a difference in the current bumper kākāpō breeding season and will play an important role in the future of both recovery programmes.

“With a simple process our team can use in the field, it’s a game changer during busy breeding periods. And there’s huge potential in this type of technology, including future applications like rapid disease testing.

“For now, the fast results allow us to make decisions sooner and give every kākāpō and takahē chick the best chance of success.”

dnature diagnostics & research Technical Director John Mackay says the test was first developed in 2025.

“We designed a fast, easy method to ensure DOC staff could test when and where it was needed. Forty six samples can be taken and the sexes can be known the same day. The chick’s bills are swabbed with a small cotton bud, or a tiny spot of blood can be used, then the DNA is extracted and run through the portable PCR machine.

“Our test is another tool in the toolbox for these important recovery programmes and we’re proud to have been able to help in this work.”

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MIL OSI