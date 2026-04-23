Delays at Auckland Airport as Jetstar halts check-ins over tech problem

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

File pic AFP

Jetstar check-ins at Auckland have been halted and some of its departures delayed by a technical issue.

“Technical teams are onsite working to resolve the issue, and Jetstar has currently paused check-in, with some delays to departing flights today,” Auckland Airport said.

“No other domestic flights are affected.”

Auckland Airport is asking Jetstar passengers to stay across updates from the airline.

“We appreciate any travel delays can be frustrating and thank travellers for their patience,” the airport said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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