Where Ancient Ritual Meets Runway: Sanyuesan Festival Gets Modern Makeover in Wuzhishan

Source: Media Outreach

WUZHISHAN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – From April 15 to 19, a series of events at the Wuzhishan sub-venue of Hainan’s Sanyuesan festival took place in full swing, spreading rich ethnic vibes to every corner of the city and drawing passersby — both local residents and tourists — to stop, watch, and take photos.

Sanyuesan Festival Gets Modern Makeover in Wuzhishan

Alex, a visitor ventured to China’s southernmost province primarily for its renowned black tea. What he did not anticipate was taking a front-row seat at a breathtaking fashion show staged on water.

“This unique stage has allowed me to capture some wonderful images,” said Alex, who happened to be in Wuzhishan during the Sanyuesan Festival. “I originally came here simply as a fan of Wuzhishan’s black tea, but now I find myself deeply fascinated by the culture of Wuzhishan as well.”

The “unique stage” he refers to is the immersive water-based performance space created for the 2026 Sanyuesan Festival, featuring the “Miss Li · Hainan Sanyuesan Water Village Show.” This innovative platform, with water as its runway and the rainforest as its backdrop, presents the Sanyuesan, a traditional celebration of the Li and Miao ethnic groups with thousands of years of history, through a contemporary lens, appealing to both local and international audiences.

This year’s activities in Wuzhishan embraced a dynamic model that intertwines rainforest ecology, intangible cultural heritage, fashion, technology, and tourism. Attendees were treated to a festival experience that was engaging, immersive, and visually stunning. Drones illuminated the night sky, tracing ancient Li totems, like the “Gan’gong Bird,” while diverse performances including intangible cultural heritage shows, original dance dramas, and live performances captivated the audience. A 600-seat long buffet table was set up along the water, where visitors savored authentic local flavors, such as sour fish soup and three-color sticky rice, amid the lively atmosphere. The Sanyuesan Festival is memorable not only for its visual appeal but also for its interactive nature. In 2025, the event in Wuzhishan received 175,000 visitors and generated 110 million yuan (approximately 15.1 million US dollars) in consumption. This year, Wuzhishan introduced five premium tourist routes, converting ecological resources — including millennium-old tree fern groves, tropical rainforest tea gardens, and Yahu Terraces — into tourism products. “Previously, folk culture felt distant,” said Shan Lijun, a tourist from northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. “But now, in Wuzhishan, I can sip tea, watch a village show, and dance with the locals— it all feels very ‘cool.’” Additionally, the festival is witnessing the evolution of local intangible cultural heritage industries. A Li brocade fashion and cultural creative design competition showcased innovative garments and creative works, merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. This heritage item, once listed on UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, has now, through the concerted efforts of many, been transferred to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and is reaching broader markets through collaborations with international designers.

Hashtag: #Sanyuesan

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