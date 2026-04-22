OPPO Opens Entries for OPPO Photography Awards 2026, Introducing New “Super Video” Category and Programs Supporting Young Creators

Source: Media Outreach

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – OPPO officially announced the launch of the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 today, marking the return of the annual competition that provides a global stage for mobile photographers to showcase diverse perspectives through visual storytelling.

OPPO Photography Awards 2026 Key Visual, featuring original photography by Hasselblad Master Tina Signesdottir Hult, shot on OPPO Find X9 Ultra.

Building on last year’s theme “Super Every Moment”, this year’s edition introduces a brand-new Super Video category alongside expanded support programs offering creators more visibility and professional support. This year’s competition also includes a total prize pool of $76,500 distributed across the various prize categories.

“Over the past four years, the OPPO Photography Awards has evolved into a truly global platform that empowers mobile creators everywhere to express their inspiration effortlessly through OPPO’s powerful imaging capabilities,” said Ling Liu, Overseas CMO at OPPO. “Championing young creators has always been central to the Awards, and this year, we are taking this further by creating more opportunities for the next generation to be seen, supported, and recognized. Smartphone users have always embraced video as a powerful tool for mobile storytelling, and through our advanced imaging technologies and long-term partnership with Hasselblad, we hope to empower more creators worldwide to tell rich and authentic stories with their mobile devices.”

New Categories Celebrate New Possibilities in Mobile Imaging

The OPPO Photography Awards 2026 introduces two new categories—Super Video and Super Zoom—as part of an updated six-category lineup that also includes Journey, Me, Live, and Snap.

Six categories, including the new Super Video and Super Zoom.

Marking the first dedicated video category in OPPO Photography Awards history, the Super Video category aims to highlight the growing influence of video alongside photography as a distinct medium for mobile storytelling. With life’s meaningful moments taking place not only in static frames but the dynamic motion and emotions that unfold between them, OPPO is empowering storytellers from all walks of life to capture this motion through the latest innovations in mobile videography. Building on its longstanding focus on video, OPPO continues to deliver industry-leading capabilities across its product portfolio, enabling both enthusiasts and professionals to fully embrace the fun of creation.

Beyond offering cutting-edge technology, OPPO is equally committed to enhancing how these creations are shared. OPPO and Meta are closely collaborating to optimize the video-sharing experience on Instagram. OPPO Find X9 Ultra users can now achieve near-lossless video quality from capture to share. Videos shared on Instagram will retain quality virtually indistinguishable from the original footage, achieving the industry’s highest standards and ensuring that every shared moment remains true to the original creation. This reflects OPPO’s continued focus on optimizing the entire creative lifecycle for a truly seamless user experience.

This year’s other new category, Super Zoom, seeks to explore the creative potential made possible through OPPO’s long-term investment in advanced telescope zoom technology. By pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging, OPPO has brought smartphone zoom capabilities closer than ever to those of traditional standalone cameras, allowing users to capture unseen details with precision and explore life’s hidden beauty from completely new perspectives.

Committed to Supporting Young Creators

OPPO is committed to supporting young creative talents and amplifying their voices globally. Through the 2026 Awards, this commitment is taken even further with several new programs designed to empower creators’ long-term growth through professional guidance and coaching.

In partnership with Discovery Channel, OPPO has launched the Filmmaker Accelerator Program, offering young creators exclusive mentorship from industry professionals. Creators who submit videos to the Super Video category will have the chance to be invited to produce a short film with end-to-end creative support and potential broadcast opportunities, alongside a grant provided by OPPO.

OPPO and Discovery Channel launch the Filmmaker Accelerator Program.

OPPO is also extending support to the wider creator community through a range of accessible learning resources. Among them, the new OPPO Imaging Academy features a series of tutorial videos designed to help users tap into the full power of OPPO’s cutting-edge technology to transform creative inspiration into artistry.

In addition to these initiatives, the OPPO Creators program further expands visibility and creates more professional development opportunities for young creators. Through the program, outstanding works will be showcased across various OPPO platforms, and creators will also gain priority invitations to flagship launches and collaboration opportunities, along with complimentary professional equipment to support their ongoing development.

Opening Diverse Pathways for Creators Worldwide

As part of efforts to recognize a wider range of creators and expand participation in the Awards, the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 introduces a diverse awards program that gives creators more opportunities to gain global exposure and showcase their work on a bigger stage.

In addition to the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards up for grabs in the main competition, participants can also earn recognition and generous incentives through Honorable Mentions, Regional Awards, and the Audience Choice Awards. A total of 38 different awards or acknowledgements are on offer recognizing outstanding creators across all categories, with a total prize pool of $76,500.

Total prizes of $76,500 across 38 award categories.

The year’s judging panel also brings together renowned industry professionals in both photography and cinematography, including Tina Signesdottir Hult and Wang Jianjun, Hasselblad Masters; Vikram Channa, Vice President, Co-Lead, and Editorial Chief at Warner Bros. Discovery; Zhu Jiong, Professor at the School of Visual Media and Communication, Beijing Film Academy; Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO; and Joy Cheng, Director of Imaging Cognition at OPPO.

Members of the awards’ judging panel.

To further encourage participation, the 2026 Awards also introduces a new monthly contest format. Through the new format, young creators can receive feedback and more visibility on an ongoing basis, while also having the opportunity to progress into the main competition.

Global Competition Submissions Open Until December 31

Submissions for the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 and the first round of monthly contests are now open. Creators worldwide are invited to submit their entries and showcase their creativity and storytelling visions captured on OPPO, OnePlus or realme devices.

Entries for the global competition will remain open until 24:00 (UTC+8), December 31, 2026. Submissions for all categories can be made via the official OPPO Photography Awards website. Submissions for the Super Video category can also be made through Instagram and TikTok using the hashtags #SuperVideo and #ShotOnOPPO.

Entries for the first global monthly contest can be submitted via the official website or on Instagram with the hashtags #SuperEveryMoment and #ShotOnOPPO. Upcoming monthly contests will feature different themes, with future submissions accepted through both social platforms and the official website.

For more information on the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 and the monthly contests, please visit the official website at https://lumo.oppo.com/en/.

Hashtag: #OPPO

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