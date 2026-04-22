Update: Charges laid in Hastings homicide and family statement

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Martin James:

Hastings Police can confirm a 36-year-old man has been charged in relation to the deaths of three people on Sunday.

The man is scheduled to have a bedside hearing today, facing three charges of murder.

There are no further updates available for release at this time.

Police are issuing the below statement on behalf of the victims’ family.

Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our loved ones in Hastings.

We are struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence that has taken three beautiful lives far too soon.

They were deeply loved and will be missed beyond words.

At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve together and support one another.

We would also like to thank the emergency services, investigators, and the wider community for their care, compassion, and support during this unimaginable time.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI