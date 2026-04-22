NZ-AU: March 2026 Quarter Results

Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

PERTH, Australia, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has released its quarterly report for the three month period ended 31 March 2026 (“March 2026 Quarter Results”).

The Company has also released an accompanying presentation on the March 2026 Quarter Results.

The quarterly report and presentation are available on Paladin’s website (https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/investors/asx-announcements/).

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– Published by The MIL Network