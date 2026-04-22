Update 4: Search for Karori man

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Wellington District Prevention Manager, Inspector Fleur de Bes:

Police continue to work intensively in the search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton.

Conditions were reassessed this morning and searching got underway shortly after 8am.

Physical searching could not safely proceed yesterday due to unstable stream banks, variable and fast-moving water, debris and damaged terrain.

Today’s search will be supported by specialist teams, including canyon Search and Rescue, the Dive Squad, a dog unit and drone.

We acknowledge how frustrating this is and we ask members of the public to respect safety advice and allow teams to work safely at the scene.

Philips’s family are in close contact with us and have expressed thanks for the public’s concern and support but have asked for their privacy to be respected. They will not be speaking with media.

Police remain committed to locating Philip and will continue to provide updates as soon as it is appropriate to do so.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI