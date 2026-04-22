ED peer supporters for three extra hospitals

Source: New Zealand Government

Whangārei, Hutt Valley and Hawke’s Bay are the latest hospitals to get peer support workers in their emergency departments, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“I’ve consistently heard strong support for growing the role of peer support workers. They bring their own lived experience of recovery and can help people feel understood, supported and connected at a time when they are often at their most vulnerable,” Mr Doocey says.

“If you are going to an emergency department in mental health crisis, this can feel incredibly scary. Often ED’s are busy and can feel overwhelming. Now, people can have a peer support specialist alongside them who understands what they’re going through and can help support them.

“These are people who have often gone to ED in their own times of need and know what to expect. At the opening of the service at an ED, a worker reflecting on her own experience, told me peer support services are exactly what she wishes she had when she was struggling, someone who can say, ‘I see you, I hear you, I know what you’re going through’.

“That’s exactly why we are better utilising peer support workers across a range of settings, including crisis recovery cafes, eating disorder services, and peer-led acute alternatives.”

Eight hospitals already have peer support workers. As part of the $61.6 million funding boost to deliver a better crisis response three more EDs are receiving these workers.

“The feedback from the eight hospitals has been overwhelmingly positive, people are saying they feel more heard, supported, and better connected to follow-up care in the community. It’s a no brainer to continue the rollout around New Zealand.”

Hutt Valley and Hawke’s Bay hospitals are expected to be operational by mid-2026, and Whangārei Hospital will be open shortly after.

“Peer support workers are part of our plan to deliver faster access to support, more frontline workers and a better crisis response.”

Notes to editors:

Peer support specialists are already working in eight emergency departments in Counties Manukau, Auckland, Waitematā, Christchurch, Hamilton, Dunedin, Tauranga and Wellington

MIL OSI