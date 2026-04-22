Tim Batt: It’s ‘brutal’ for creatives in New Zealand right now

By
MIL OSI
-
0
3

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand audiences are “shocking” when it comes to buying tickets at the last minute and aren’t prepared to fork out for a show during tough times, making it harder than ever for artists, says comedian Tim Batt.

Batt, who has been working in the business for 15 years and hosts podcast The Worst Idea Of All Time, says times are “brutal”.

“It’s always been difficult to be a creative artist in New Zealand, but it honestly has never been harder from my perspective,” Batt told RNZ’s Morning Report.

Tim Batt is currently performing a series of shows across Australia.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleMan charged following grievous assault
Next articlePolice investigating spate of recent Auckland teen assaults

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR