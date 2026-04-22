Man charged following grievous assault

Source: New Zealand Police

A man will appear in court today following a grievous assault in Manurewa overnight.

Police were called to Manurewa Railway Station at 1.20am after receiving reports that a person had been stabbed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie, Counties Manukau Crime Squad, says the victim was waiting for a bus when they were approached by a person unknown to them.

“The offender has then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times, before unsuccessfully attempting to steal their backpack.

“A member of the public has seen the assault occurring, and has driven towards the scene, causing the offender to flee,” she says.

The victim was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The Police Dog Unit was deployed, and the offender was located nearby and taken into custody.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who came to the victim’s aid prior to the arrival of emergency services,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie says.

A 24-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI