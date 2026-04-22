Tech – LogicMonitor and Chillisoft scale AI-driven observability across ANZ

Source: LogicMonitor

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, 20 APRIL 2026: LogicMonitor®, the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, today announced a strategic partnership with Chillisoft to scale growth across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The partnership combines LogicMonitor’s unified platform with Chillisoft’s established cybersecurity partner ecosystem to expand distribution and market reach, while supporting organisations as they move toward more autonomous, resilient IT operations.

Chillisoft is a specialist cybersecurity software distributor operating in Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. It provides technical support, pre-sales consulting, and managed services, including managed detection and response (MDR) to reseller partners and enterprises.

Through this partnership, LogicMonitor becomes Chillisoft’s first dedicated observability and AI-driven IT operations partner, underscoring a shared commitment to a scalable, partner-led go-to-market model focused on long-term regional growth.

The collaboration also strengthens how both organisations bring AI capabilities to market. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor enables teams to prioritise alerts, detect anomalies, and identify root causes earlier, while supporting more efficient and consistent operational outcomes. Chillisoft complements this by helping partners translate these capabilities into tangible customer value.

As one of LogicMonitor’s most mature markets outside the United States, ANZ represents a significant opportunity to expand adoption of Autonomous IT. By combining LogicMonitor’s platform with Chillisoft’s partner network, the companies will enhance how intelligent insights and automated actions are delivered to customers across the region.

Gavin Lawless, CEO Australia, Chillisoft, said the partnership with LogicMonitor is designed to address a common scaling challenge. “Chillisoft’s vendors are growing quickly; however, they don’t have large in-country teams. Many are being asked to deliver strong growth year on year without significantly increasing headcount. That’s where Chillisoft comes in. We operate as an extension of the business, often to the point where the lines between vendor and distributor become seamless.”

Lawless added, “LogicMonitor brings Chillisoft an AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, Internet, and digital experience. This strengthens our ability to support partners with end-to-end visibility across the infrastructure environment, an increasingly critical requirement as organisations manage more complex, interconnected systems.”

Luke Fogarty, Regional Vice President, Technical Services APAC at LogicMonitor, said, “Organisations are placing greater emphasis on resilience and visibility across their digital environments as AI adoption accelerates. This partnership enables LogicMonitor to scale through a well-established partner network, while ensuring partners are equipped with the expertise needed to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes for customers.”

The partnership introduces a two-tier distribution model, with Chillisoft working with resellers, consulting partners, and managed service providers (MSPs), who in turn deliver solutions to end customers or operate LogicMonitor in multi-tenant environments.

Strengthening presence in New Zealand

New Zealand is a key focus for the partnership. Chillisoft brings an established local presence built over nearly three decades, with strong relationships across partners and customers. LogicMonitor primarily operates in the region through partners, making Chillisoft’s footprint a critical enabler of further growth.

Fogarty added, “New Zealand is an important growth market for LogicMonitor. Working with Chillisoft allows us to scale through an experienced local team, deliver joint initiatives, and more closely support partners and customers.”

LogicMonitor plans to launch a New Zealand-based data centre later this year as part of its long-term regional strategy. The facility will complement existing infrastructure in Sydney and Singapore, providing improved performance, reduced latency, and enhanced support for data sovereignty and compliance requirements for customers across the Asia Pacific region.

This investment reflects LogicMonitor’s understanding of the region’s operational and regulatory needs, as well as the growing demand for resilient, enterprise-grade digital operations. With greater control and localised performance, organisations will be better equipped to deliver secure, high-quality digital services.

As hybrid environments expand and internet dependencies increasingly sit on the critical path of digital services, local infrastructure will help enterprises maintain resilient, secure, and high-performing operations.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® is the AI-first platform for Autonomous IT, enabling enterprises to operate complex digital systems with greater resilience, efficiency and confidence. By unifying visibility from user to code across infrastructure, cloud, internet and digital experience, LogicMonitor delivers the intelligence required to anticipate issues, eliminate blind spots and take action automatically. Powered by Edwin AI, LogicMonitor helps IT and business leaders reduce operational toil, protect revenue and accelerate innovation in an increasingly complex digital world.

For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com

About Chillisoft

Chillisoft is a multi-award-winning specialist cybersecurity solutions distributor. Established in New Zealand in 1998, Chillisoft has firmly maintained its base while also extending into both Australia and the wider Pacific region. With continuous growth, Chillisoft thrives in servicing the Oceania region, providing the best possible cybersecurity solutions. Chillisoft works with leading and emerging vendors to bring top-level solutions to its reseller partners and their customers. The company carefully selects leading or emerging products from reliable and reputable vendors that can benefit its resellers and end-user clients in target markets.

For more information, visit https://www.chillisoft.net/.