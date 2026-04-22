Health – ACC GP‑led MRI programme goes nationwide, cutting weeks off diagnosis times

Source: ProCare

ProCare is pleased to announce that the ACC GP-led MRI Programme will launch in Manawatū, the final region in New Zealand to access the service. With the support of THINK Hauora, this expansion means eligible patients with knee, lumbar or cervical spine injuries nationwide will be able to access MRI scans sooner, without needing to see a specialist first — a significant milestone in improving timely access to care.

The milestone marks the culmination of nearly nine years of work since ProCare and Mercy (now Allevia) Radiology first piloted a GP‑led MRI referral pathway in 2017.

The programme enables trained GPs and nurse practitioners (NPs) to directly refer eligible patients for MRI scans, removing the need for an initial specialist appointment. Evidence shows the pathway can reduce MRI wait times and time away from work by around two to three weeks, helping patients receive diagnoses and treatment sooner. It also eases pressure on specialist services and delivers savings to the wider health system and ACC.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare, says reaching nationwide coverage is a significant milestone for both patients and primary care.

“When we launched this programme as a pilot in 2017, the aim was simple — to remove unnecessary steps and get people the right care sooner,” Norwell says.

“Nearly a decade on, having this pathway available nationwide shows how general practice‑led innovation improves outcomes for patients and their whānau, while also strengthening the health system.”

“We’re grateful to ACC and the primary health organisations that have chosen to work together with us on this mahi. Together we’re demonstrating what primary care can achieve at scale.”

More than 1,500 GPs and NPs have already used the programme in the upper North Island, where ProCare and Pinnacle deliver it on behalf of 18 primary health organisations — with many more clinicians using the service through other PHOs across the country.

Participating clinicians complete training in musculoskeletal assessment, ACC eligibility, referral processes, and clinical governance giving them the confidence to manage patients’ care closer to home.

In the upper North Island, the programme is supported by ProCare’s ProFusion digital platform, which helps ensure referrals meet clinical guidelines and supports clinical quality and governance. The system links GP referrals with MRI reports and uses automated checks to support continuous improvement, while providing assurance for ACC.

ACC, which partners with ProCare and primary health organisations nationwide to deliver the programme, says the pathway aligns with its focus on improving recovery and long‑term outcomes.

Megan Main, Chief Executive at ACC, says: “ACC acknowledges and values ProCare’s leadership and contribution to the development of the GPMRI service. GPMRI demonstrates the impact that strong collaboration between ACC and primary care can have in improving recovery outcomes for injured New Zealanders, while also supporting the long-term sustainability of the scheme.”

The national rollout has been delivered in partnership with ACC, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, Pegasus Health, Tū Ora Compass, WellSouth and other primary care partners across the motu. With the addition of Manawatū, patients everywhere in Aotearoa New Zealand now have access to a faster, simpler MRI referral pathway led by primary care.

About ProCare

ProCare is a leading healthcare provider that aims to deliver the most progressive, pro-active and equitable health and wellbeing services in Aotearoa. We do this through our clinical support services, mental health and wellness services, virtual/tele health, mobile health, smoking cessation and by taking a population health and equity approach to our mahi.

As New Zealand’s largest Primary Health Organisation, we represent a network of general practice teams and healthcare professionals who provide care to nearly 700,000 patients across Auckland and Northland. These practices serve the largest Pacific and South Asian populations enrolled in general practice and the largest Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. For more information go to www.procare.co.nz