Pūtiki kaumātua and kuia credited with creation of new Whanganui bus route

Source: Radio New Zealand

Robin Martin/RNZ

People power – or should that be Pūtiki power – is being credited for the creation of a new bus route in Whanganui.

Championed by the kaumātua and kuia of Pūtiki Marae, it’s the first time the riverside area of the city has had a public bus service in living memory.

Tow buses were required to pick up a crowd of enthusiastic locals keen to try out the first ever Pūtiki loop service.

Witerina Cooper, a member of the Pūtiki Emergency Response Group, said the drive for a bus service came out of a desire to be more resilient after floods in 2015.

“We were mindful that Pūtiki had never had a bus service, never. We only had a school run years ago when Kanui my son was small and that was the only bus we’ve ever know of that came into Pūtiki.

Robin Martin/RNZ

“So Kanui says ‘no, they’re going to be re-routing and re-doing the bus runs, let’s put in for a bus run’.”

She was still getting her head around where the bus went.

“Oh we’re not sure, that’s why we’re all on the waka. We’re all on here today so it will show us where it goes, but we’ve got a bus route pamphlet and it gives us the runs.

“But I’ve never used a bus in my life a lot of us haven’t, so it’s going to be a new concept for a lot of us.”

Doreen Ngatoka-Hogg, 86, had it sussed.

Robin Martin/RNZ

“I used to walk everyday, but now I’m having problems with my legs so I take a taxi, but would do me fine. I’d be happy.

“I will catch a bus to go into town, to go up to Aramoho Cemetery to visit my son’s grave and the other relations. It will be handy for me because I’m a Romeo. I like to get around and meet people.”

Passenger Piripi Huwyler shared how his koro got around in his later years.

Robin Martin/RNZ

“He decided we’ll if noone can take me and I don’t want to ask my whanau to take me into town all the time I’m going to buy a lawnmower that you can drive and he used it as a means to get into town.

“And he used it for quite a while until the police stopped him on the bridge one day and said it was really unsafe. He would’ve loved a regular bus service into town.”

The Pūtiki service heads into the city – where it connects with other routes – and then up to St John’s Hill before heading back to the riverside.

Horizons Regional Council passenger transport committee chair, Jono Naylor, said the new Pūtiki route was part of a larger network rethink which included more frequent services, better connections to five different routes and the running buses seven days a week on some routes.

Robin Martin/RNZ

“Look I think the key thing is that you’ve got a community out there who haven’t been served by public transport for a very very long time, so the idea being that actually people can get not just from there to town but right across town as well.”

He was chuffed with the turnout.

“I think it’s fantastic to see so many people from the Pūtiki community coming out. It reinforces what we discovered through our consultation which is that they want this service and they’ve voted with their feet this morning and it’s been awesome to see.”

Meanwhile, Witerina Cooper had enjoyed her day out.

“It’s all new, it’s a novelty never done it before, never been on a bus before around town. It’s lovely, comfy, cosy. I’ve just said what worries me is I’ll get off the bus and I won’t know how to get home.”

Robin Martin/RNZ

The trip had opened Doreen Ngatoka-Hogg’s eyes to the possibilities.

“I really enjoyed it, you know, it’s been a long time since I’ve been around here. I can go and visit my sister now in the rest home, but I tell you what we’ve got to learn everything [about riding buses] again.”

All services on the new Whanganui bus network were free until 17 May.

Robin Martin/RNZ

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand