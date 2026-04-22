Multiple people reportedly injured, road closed after crash in Matawhero

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Multiple people have reportedly been injured after a serious crash in eastern Matawhero on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to Centennial Marine Drive around 4.40pm.

The road towards Midway Beach was closed following the crash.

Police said initial reports indicated multiple people were injured.

Ambulance services were providing medical attention.

The Serious Crash Unit was also notified.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand