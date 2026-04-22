Person rescued from property fire in Auckland’s Takanini

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Marika Khabazi

A person has been rescued from a property fire in the Auckland suburb of Takanini on Wednesday.

Emergency services received multiple calls about people potentially being trapped in a one-storey property about 6.20pm.

FENZ northern communications shift manager Ryan Geen said crews found one person inside, who was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He said the fire was out and crews were dampening hotspots, however the property was completely inhabitable.

A fire investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand