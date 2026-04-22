An overview of disability data in Aotearoa New Zealand – Stats NZ report

Source: Statistics New Zealand

An overview of disability data in Aotearoa New Zealand – report

22 April 2026

Stats NZ is pleased to release An overview of disability data in Aotearoa New Zealand, a new report developed to make it easier to find, understand, and use disability data in Aotearoa New Zealand. It includes an overview of key disability data sources, important indicators, and guidance on how to use them. It is based entirely on publicly available data from a selection of key population surveys as at 1 January 2026.

This report brings together and summarises disability data by theme, to provide a fuller picture of the experiences and outcomes of disabled people in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The four themes of the report are:

wellbeing and inclusion

participation in society

standard of living

services and support.

There has been an increase in the amount of disability data collected and published in recent years. This report aims to support people who want to use this data effectively, including policymakers and advocacy groups.

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