One person dead after crash on SH1 north of Invercargill

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Invercargill on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near Kerr Road, Dacre about 8.10am.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed one person was found dead at the scene.

State Highway 1 remains closed between Dacre and Woodlands, about 20 kilometres north-east of Invercargill.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit was carrying out a scene examination.

NZ Transport Agency said on X that north-bound traffic could detour by turning left onto Grove Bush-Woodlands Rd, right onto SH98 and then left back onto SH1. The reverse applies for south-bound traffic.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand