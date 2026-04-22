Hurricanes lock Warner Dearns keeps door open for NZ return

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes lock Warner Dearns is relishing his time in New Zealand and says he would welcome a return in the future, despite being contracted in Japan for the next two years.

The Japan international is set to head back to the “Land of the Rising Sun” at the end of the season but hasn’t ruled out another stint in New Zealand down the track.

“I’ve got another two years after this season that I’m contracted to Toshiba. I’d always think of coming back in the future,” Dearns said.

“Whether that’s after these next two years, after the next World Cup, or it might be another five or six years before I think about coming back.

“With New Zealand being where I grew up, it’s always a place that I’m open to wanting to come and play rugby.”

Born and raised in Aotearoa, Dearns is the son of former Silver Fern Tanya Dearns and current Moana Pasifika strength and conditioning coach Grant Dearns. He moved to Japan as a teenager when his dad worked for NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu and made his Japan test debut in November 2021.

Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

Now 24, Dearns has spent the past seven years living in Japan but has enjoyed being closer to family during his time with the Hurricanes – even if it has come at a cost.

“My sister’s still in Wellington finishing her studies. She’s been on the phone every weekend asking me to go out for dinner or go out for lunch or something so she can leech a free meal,” Dearns joked.

“Mum’s working for Wairarapa Bush (rugby union). She’s in Masterton, so she gets over (to Wellington) quite a bit and I’ve been over a couple of times to see her. It’s been good to be back in New Zealand, obviously close to family and in a familiar territory.”

Dearns and his partner recently had their first child and he said that will influence his move when he comes off contract with Toshiba.

“There’s a few different factors. My partner and my baby are going to be really important factors obviously in years to come. As much as I can, while I’m young, I want to be able to experience different types of rugby.

“I’ve been thinking about the possibility of going and playing some seasons in Europe. I’ve been thinking about staying in Japan for a bit or possibly coming back here after a couple of years.

“But while I’m young, I want to be able to play as much rugby and experience as much as I can to grow my game. So wherever that may be at the time, whatever I judge is the best place for me to be, that’s where I’ll go.”

The 2.03m lock has been a key component of the Hurricanes success this season and believes his short time in Super Rugby (he’s only signed for this year) has made him a better player.

“Yeah, it’s been great for me. Obviously there’s a bit of a difference between the leagues. The physicality over here is a bit different. Physicality is more relied upon and obviously the guys over here are a bit bigger so it’s good for me in the collision area to gain a bit of experience.

“There’s subtle differences in the way teams play over here compared to how they’d play in Japan but a lot of rugby is very similar so it’s cool to be able to experience it and get a look at a similar system from a different perspective.”

Elias Rodriguez / www.photosport.nz

Dearns has also been enjoying the relaxed pace of living in Wellington, though he does pine for Japanese cuisine from time to time.

“It’s a lot slower here in New Zealand. There’s a lot less going on than there is in Japan, especially in Tokyo.

“It’s good to come back and be reminded of what it’s like being or growing up in New Zealand.

“Being able to take your time and go out to the beach or go out for a walk or whatever it is that me and my partner want to do on our days off.

“There’s not a lot that I really miss about Japan, other than probably a bit of food with the ramen and all the sweet treats that they’ve got over there.”

Though Dearns has found a local substitute to satisfy his sweet tooth.

“I’m a big chocolate fan so anything chocolate. Obviously being home, I get stuck into the Whittakers, which is probably not too good for my skin folds.”

The Hurricanes take on the Brumbies in Christchurch this weekend as part of Super Rugby’s Super Round, where 10 of the 11 teams are in action with five games across three days.

The Hurricanes are second in the standings, level on points with the Chiefs, but with a game in hand.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand