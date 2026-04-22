New measles case in Wellington, possibly exposed at airshow or music festival

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ US CDC

Health New Zealand has confirmed a new measles case in Wellington.

It said the case was not known to be linked to any previous cases or overseas travel.

The person may have been exposed to measles at Warbirds Over Wānaka in early April, or at the Ultra New Zealand music festival in Wellington on 10 April.

Health NZ said the person visited a number of places in the capital while infectious over four days from 15 April.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand