MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTechnologyTransportVehicles Director of new Māori Battalion movie didn’t feel worthy of his hero’s story By MIL OSI - April 22, 2026 0 2 Source: Radio New Zealand When director Tearepa Kahi went with a small crew on a reconnaissance mission to Tunisa for the film Sgt. Haane, a remarkable chance encounter occurred. “I’m shaking in terms of my memory of this, because it’s almost a year to the day,” he told RNZ’s Nine to Noon. They were visiting Takrouna, where in 1943 Sergeant Haane Manahi and his comrades of the 28th Māori Battalion secured a key victory for the Allies in World War II. Play video Pause video This video is hosted on Youtube. – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand