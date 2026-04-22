Director of new Māori Battalion movie didn’t feel worthy of his hero’s story

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

When director Tearepa Kahi went with a small crew on a reconnaissance mission to Tunisa for the film Sgt. Haane, a remarkable chance encounter occurred.

“I’m shaking in terms of my memory of this, because it’s almost a year to the day,” he told RNZ’s Nine to Noon.

They were visiting Takrouna, where in 1943 Sergeant Haane Manahi and his comrades of the 28th Māori Battalion secured a key victory for the Allies in World War II.

This video is hosted on Youtube.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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