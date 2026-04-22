Greens unveil diverse list with large Māori representation

Source: Green Party

The Green Party has announced 13 Māori candidates in its final list for the 2026 General Election with 9 in the top 20 and Marama Davidson number 1.

Co-leader Marama Davidson says, “Our skilled and diverse candidate list includes Māori with strong leadership experience, working together to deliver real outcomes for whānau, hapū and iwi.

“The 13 Māori candidates reflect a long standing commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi, equity and partnership. We must reflect an Aotearoa that works for everyone. This can be what our Government looks like.

“Our exceptional Māori candidates bring deep connections to their communities, iwi and kaupapa, grounding the Green Party in lived experience. I am proud to stand alongside these strong Māori candidates on our list.

“The Greens have consistently held our ground over many decades, for te iwi Māori. We have experience and record on doing this work and building relationships across communities which is why we have grown steadily with increasing Māori membership, candidates and MP’s.

“Middle of the road politics won’t deliver the change Māori need. The Green party is the only Party that will deliver for Māori, people, and planet. Party Vote Green for whānau, for papatūānuku.

The Māori candidates on the list with their ranking are:

1. Marama Davidson

3. Teanau Tuiono

4. Tamatha Paul

7. Hūhana Lyndon

11. Kahurangi Carter

13. Tania Waikato

14. Craig Pauling

16. Rohan O’Neill-Stevens

20. Mike Davidson

21. Heather Te Au-Skipworth

24. Zephyr Brown

30. Te Whatanui Kipa Leka Taumalolo Skipwith

31. Awhi Haenga

MIL OSI