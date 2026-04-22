Green Party releases final candidate list for the 2026 General Election

Source: Green Party

The Green Party has released its final candidate list for the 2026 General Election.

“We are proud to announce an exceptional group of people who are already working tirelessly for our communities,” says Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Our candidates reflect the people and values of Aotearoa, and they’re hitting the ground running. They are showing up in their communities across the motu with solutions that will help us all thrive.

“Our returning MPs are joined by candidates with experience in local Government, education, law, green energy, environmental expertise and community organising, to name just a few. This team has the skills, experience, track record, passion and commitment to deliver the practical change New Zealanders need to lower their cost of living, address the climate crisis and ensure we can all be proud of our country again.

Co-leader Marama Davidson adds, “from the very beginning, the people who built our movement understood something that the rest of politics is only now catching up to. They understood that you cannot separate the health of the planet from the wellbeing of people. Our candidates know this and will be prioritising our people and our planet.

“We have the plan to ensure everyone has what they need to thrive and to protect our taiao now, and for future generations to come. With this phenomenal cohort of candidates we can put that plan into place for whānau, for papatūānuku.

“Our skilled and diverse candidate list includes strong Māori leadership, working together to deliver real outcomes for whānau, hapū and iwi.

“This year you can count on the Green Party to be clear. You can count on the Green Party to be courageous. You can count on the Green Party to care.”

The Green Party’s Final list for the 2026 General Election is:

Marama Davidson Chlöe Swarbrick Teanau Tuiono Tamatha Paul Julie Anne Genter Lan Pham Hūhana Melanie Lyndon Lawrence Xu-Nan Ricardo Menéndez March Francisco Hernandez Kahurangi Carter Steve Abel Tania Waikato Craig Aaron Pauling Scott Willis Rohan O’Neill-Stevens Bhen Goodsir Yasmine Serhan Louise Hutt Mike Davidson Heather Hinemoa Te Au-Skipworth Shreejan Pandey Lauren Craig Zephyr Brown Josh Jacobsen Angela Dalton Alika Wells Carl Morgan Courtney White Te Whatanui Kipa Leka Taumalolo Skipwith Awhi Haenga Melody Willis Pamela Grealey Alma de Anda Chris Norton

MIL OSI