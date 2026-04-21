Weather live: Red rain warnings all day for flooded Wellington region

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Wellington region and Wairarapa have spent the night under a red heavy rain warning, with downpours expected to continue through to late Tuesday.

Wellington was hit by widespread, damaging floods and landslides overnight on Sunday following a weekend of storms.

Authorities are urging lower North Island residents to stay off the roads and evacuate if they feel unsafe as the rain continues.

MetService said with continued rain over several days there was a possible threat to life from dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand