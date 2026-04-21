Black Caps beaten by Bangladesh in second ODI

Source: Radio New Zealand

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP

The Black Caps have been beaten by Bangladesh by six wickets in the second ODI in Dhaka.

Pace bowler Nahid Rana ripped through the New Zealand batting order dismissing the tourists for 198 in the 49th over after they decided to bat first.

Rana took his second five wicket haul in ODI’s finishing with five for 32 from ten overs.

Opener Nick Kelly scored 83, but he had little support from his fellow batters with Muhammad Abbas the next highest with 19 runs.

In reply opener Tanzid Hasan scored 76, while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 50 as the home side reached their target in the 36th over.

Spinner Jayden Lennox took two wickets and Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke one each.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham admitted after the game that Bangladesh’s start with the ball was defining.

“I think the pressure that Bangladesh were able to apply certainly in those first 10 overs, we never managed to build many partnerships,” Latham said.

“Then obviously trying to defend 200, it’s important to take early wickets. We took a couple, but credit to the way that they played.

“They came out and showed a lot of intent and put us on the back foot straight away. They played fantastically well.”

With the series level at 1-1 the two sides now head to Chattogram for the third and deciding game on Thursday.

“It’s important that we do adapt to those conditions. We know it’s going to be a challenge again and we’ll most likely be faced with something similar to what we have here,” Latham said.

New Zealand won the first game by 26 runs.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand