‘Water incident’ at NZDF’s Ohakea airforce base

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

Paramedics rushed to Ohakea airforce base in Manawatū on Tuesday morning after reports of a “water incident”.

A St John spokesperson said paramedics were called at 6.40am, and one ambulance and two rapid-response vehicles were sent to the base.

Fire and Emergency was also called to the scene.

Emergency services referred RNZ to the Defence Force for more information.

It’s been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME…

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand