Invercargill man accused of stealing more than 800 litres of petrol

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Alexander Robertson

An Invercargill man has been accused of stealing more than 800 litres of petrol in a series of thefts from a local contractor.

The 32-year old man appeared at the Invercargill District Council on Tuesday with police alleging he took 855 litres of petrol from the yard on four occasions between between March 28 and April 5.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott MacKenzie said the first alleged theft involved the use of a stolen car where 400 litres was loaded into jerry cans.

“Today, when police executed a search warrant at the offender’s address, they recovered 11 20-litre jerry cans used in the thefts,” he said.

“We’re happy to have nabbed this suspect quickly and been able to recover some of the stolen fuel.”

Mackenzie said the man was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, theft over $1000, two counts of theft between $500-$1000, theft under $500 and failure to carry out obligations in relation to computer search.

“This follows the arrest of two men, two weeks ago, relating to a number of fuel thefts and I want to reassure the community that we are committed to disrupting this type of crime and holding offenders to account,” he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand