The bakery offering free pies to Wellington’s emergency service crews

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MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Bakery worker Pam Heng wanted to give back to those on the front line of flood response in Wellington. Krystal Gibbens/RNZ

A Lower Hutt Bakery is offering free pies to emergency service workers as Wellington remains under a state of emergency.

Wellington and Wairarapa have spent the night under a red heavy rain warning, with downpours expected to continue.

Overnight and on Sunday, Wellington was hit by widespread torrential rain and flooding which has lead to landslides and damage to some people’s homes and businesses.

Brooklyn residents clearing gutters of debris from a slip further up the road. RNZ / Charlotte Cook

Emergency Service workers have been on the front line, responding to flood related calls.

Daily Bread in Waiwhetu decided to offer free pies on Tuesday to any fire, police, ambulance, civil defence or support crew.

Bakery worker Pam Heng said its a way they can give back to those on the front line.

Daily Bread in Waiwhetu. Krystal Gibbens/RNZ

She reckons they could have given out close to 150-200 pies today.

“We’ve had crews with maybe over 10 people come in at a time, and we’ve had loads of crews come in.”

Emergency service workers needed to bring work ID or be in uniform.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for most of Wellington and Wairarapa until Tuesday night.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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