Raelene Castle reappointed to second term as Sport NZ chief executive

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Sport New Zealand has confirmed Raelene Castle will remain as chief executive through to May 2030, securing a second term after the role was readvertised late last year.

The decision follows recent speculation about Castle’s future, with her name linked to the top job at New Zealand Cricket after the abrupt exit of former chief executive Scott Weenink.

Sport NZ board chair Duane Kale said Castle’s reappointment followed an open and independent recruitment process, with the position advertised at the conclusion of Castle’s previous contract in December in line with Crown entity best practice.

He said Castle’s reappointment reflected her deep understanding of New Zealand’s sport and recreation sector, as well as the strong relationships she has built with partners and stakeholders.

“Raelene is a highly respected leader, and the Board looks forward to working closely with her to deliver on the outcomes we seek for sport and recreation across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Castle said she was honoured to continue in the role, praising the people she works alongside and the impact the sector has nationwide. She said she was proud of the contribution sport and recreation makes to communities and was eager to keep supporting that work.

The 55-year-old was appointed to the chief executive role in 2020, becoming the first female chief executive of the organisation.

Castle has worked in several high-profile executive roles across sport, including being in charge of Netball New Zealand, NRL side the Canterbury Bulldogs and Rugby Australia.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand