Rahui in place at Auckland’s Shelly Beach as search continues for missing man

Source: Radio New Zealand

A rahui is in place at a North Auckland beach as police and coastguards continue their search for a man who went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Shelly Beach about 1pm, after a man went into the water and failed to return.

Coastguard Kaipara said in a social media post that a rahui was placed on the Shelly Beach area by local iwi and hapu.

It said the Royal New Zealand Navy’s hydrographic team was also helping with the search.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand