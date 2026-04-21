NRL: Chanel Harris-Tavita named for 100th NZ Warriors appearance against Dolphins

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport

Five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita has been confirmed for his 100th NZ Warriors appearance, while Taine Tuaupiki will return to fullback against the Dolphins in Wellington on Saturday.

Harris-Tavita, 27, made his club debut in 2019 against Gold Coast Titans, but ruptured a testicle in 2022 and took a hiatus from the game the following season, as he travelled the world.

He returned to the Warriors in 2024 and seems to have cemented ownership of the No.6 jersey with a series of outstanding performances this year, including a try double in the opening win against Sydney Roosters, a powerful defensive display against Melbourne Story and another key try against the Titans last weekend.

He becomes the 32nd player to log a century of games for the Auckland club, joining current teammates Adam Pompey (123), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (155) and Wayde Egan (128).

Coach Andrew Webster has made only one change to the line-up that started against Gold Coast, handing Tuaupiki the No.1 jersey, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad aggravating a neck injury, suffered against Cronulla Sharks three weeks ago.

Egan was placed on report for a high tackle last week, but escaped with a fine and will start at hooker for the Anzac clash.

Tuivasa-Sheck retains his spot at centre, but incumbent Pompey returns to the reserves, after a two-game suspension, and may yet work his way into the playing squad. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, who scored two tries against his old club last weekend, has been named on the wing.

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. Ali Leiataua, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. James Fisher-Harris, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange: 14. Same Healey, 15. Mitchell Barnett, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Jacob Laban, 18. Marata Niukore, 20. Luke Hanson

Reserves: 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22. Adam Pompey, 23. Makaia Tafua

Meanwhile, Dolphins coach Kirstian Woolf has promoted Brad Schneider into five-eighth, replacing former Warrior Kodi Nikorima, who was suspended two games for dangerous contract that left Penrith Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny with a broken leg.

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 3. Jake Averillo, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Selwyn Cobbo, 6. Brad Schneider, 7. Isaiya Katoa, 8. Tom Gilbert, 9. Max Plath, 10. Francis Molo, 11. Connelly Lemuelu, 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13. Morgan Knowles

Interchange: 14. Ray Stone, 15. Thomas Flegler, 16. Felise Kaufusi, 17. Trai Fuller, 18. Lewis Symonds, 19. Tevita Naufahu

Reserves: 20. Brian Pouniu, 21. Oryn Keeley, 22. John Fineanganofo

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand