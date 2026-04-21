PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 21, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 21, 2026 – Full Text
Time to do something about supermarkets, Consumer says
April 20, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government’s attempts to shake up the supermarket sector have so far failed and something has to be done, Consumer advocates say.
New Zealand First said at the weekend that it was going into the election with a policy of ending the supermarket duopoly.
New Zealand’s grocery industry is dominated by Australian-owned Woolworths, and New Zealand co-operative Foodstuffs, which operates New World, Pak’n Save and Four Square.
NZ First said it would introduce legislation to break up Foodstuffs into two co-operatives, one for New World and Four Square and the other for Pak’n Save.
It also wanted tougher penalties and powers for the Commerce Commission and to address the supermarkets’ control over which products were stocked on shelves.
A potential break-up of the supermarket duopoly was raised as a prospect after the Commerce Commission’s 2022 market study into the supermarket sector, which found they were earning $1 million a day in excess profits.
After the 2023 election, ministries examined structural reform options, but the bulk of the policy effort focused instead on smaller regulatory fixes and market-led solutions, including work to understand what hurdles were in the way of another competitor entering the New Zealand market.
Officials warned that structural separation was more likely to be effective but was riskier.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has said stronger intervention is possible if reforms are unsuccessful.
As of last year, a cost-benefit analysis was underway, she said. But similar work commissioned under the previous government found the economics of a break-up were far from straightforward.
A 2023 MBIE analysis suggested forced divestment could deliver competition benefits but also carried the risk of a $3.8 billion net cost over 20 years, largely due to the loss of economies of scale.
Consumer NZ spokesperson Gemma Rasmussen said since the Commerce Commission report, there had been a lot of tinkering around the edges of what was required.
“We have more regulation in the market, and more formal protections, but it’s fair to say that consumers aren’t really seeing any major changes at the supermarket. We’ve got the Grocery Industry Competition Act and the Grocery Commissioner has been created.
“There’s been work put in place to try and help suppliers, like the Grocery Supply Code of Conduct, and obviously there’s been the land covenant ban, which is to try and make things easier for a new entrant to come in, as well as some wholesale supply reforms. But what we’ve found, and what we’ve seen, is it seems like National has placed all of their chips on an international third party coming in, and that’s something that doesn’t seem to be a gamble that’s paid off. We’re a country with a really small population.”
She said the geographic isolation of New Zealand increased supply chain costs and made it harder for international players to expand here.
She said there were things in NZ First’s proposal that Consumer would support but there was no one solution that would fix the sector’s problems.
“When you potentially work to break up Pak’n Save and New World, you could potentially see an increase in operational costs which could drive up the price of food.
“There could be unintended consequences of the price of food going up ion the short term, or potentially the long term.”
She said there was also a risk that Woolworths could leave the country if it was no longer viable.
“Then we’d be back to square one with two small players.”
Rasmussen said a third player would also not necessarily guarantee lower prices.
In Australia, even with Aldi, the government had to introduce intervention to try to improve competition.
From July, the Australian government will introduce a law that bans large supermarkets from charging excessive prices.
This carries a penalty of up to A$10 million or 10 percent of turnover, or three times the gain from unjustified prices.
“This is something that would potentially be less risky. It would send a warning shot across the industry that when there have been these examples of extremely high mark-ups that they can’t be doing that.”
She said Consumer wanted to see more heat on supermarkets and more drastic measures taken. A move similar to Australia’s on excessive pricing could help, she said.
“If that wasn’t to work, then potentially to break them up. However, we do support what [NZ First] is proposing in terms of stronger powers for the Commerce Commission and the Grocery Commissioner, and we think it’s really great that they’re looking at that farm-to-shelf pathway.
“With what’s happening, it is a concern for us if that local grower market continues to diminish, New Zealand could be in a place where we’re actually really vulnerable to what’s happening in overseas markets.
“Right now, there’s a fuel crisis. If we are primarily importing our food and fuel prices go up, that’s something else that’s just going to continue to drive prices up. So really looking to ensure that our local growers are thriving is a great call and more resourcing there is welcomed by us.”
She said the public was frustrated that millions had been spent on a market study that found excessive prices but little had happened.
Tim Hazledine, Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of Auckland, said he would support the supermarkets being broken up.
But he said Foodstuffs should be split into New World on one side and Pak’n Save and Four Square on the other so they were competing against each other in every market from the outset.
He agreed that what the Commerce Commission had done so far had not made a difference.
“There may be people who don’t do certain bad things because they’re afraid the Commerce Commission would act, and I hope that’s true, but they haven’t said, right, we really want the minister to give us powers to step in here and break up the duopoly.”
He said the commission had seemed not to want to be given significant powers at all.
‘They said, ‘please don’t, we’re not very brave here, so please don’t send us into battle. We don’t want any weapons. Thank you very much’.”
A spokesperson for Foodstuffs said there was no evidence to suggest breaking up its business would lead to lower grocery prices.
“The Foodstuffs North Island and Foodstuffs South Island co-operatives are made up of more than 500 locally owned and operated supermarkets, each store individually owned by a New Zealand family that is deeply embedded in the communities they serve. Profits are retained locally.
“It is a distinctly New Zealand business model, with members working together, buying together, and collectively owning their supply chain, support functions, and technology systems. This creates the scale needed to deliver the best possible value to their local communities no matter how remote they might be.”
The spokesperson said the model allows it to keep costs down and compete effectively against larger overseas-owned competitors – as well as New Zealand-owned operators.
“We are also a major partner to thousands of suppliers across New Zealand. We place strong emphasis on supporting supplier growth and innovation, and small New Zealand suppliers are among the fastest growing parts of our supplier base.”
The spokesperson said breaking up the co-operatives would reduce efficiencies, require duplication across supply chains and infrastructure and increase costs.
“New Zealand grocery prices are broadly in line with comparable international markets, particularly when factors such as GST on food and the cost of operating in small, geographically remote markets are taken into account.
“We support efforts to improve competition and regulation that deliver better outcomes for customers. In our view, the most effective way to achieve that is by improving efficiency and lowering the cost of doing business, including enabling greater scale across the Foodstuffs co-operatives-owned business model.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Jollibee Group Delivers Record Q4 Results and Strong Full Year 2025 Finish
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Q4 Operating Income Sets New Fourth-Quarter Record, Surging 42%, Accelerating Full-Year Growth
The Jollibee Group delivered continued growth in North America, where same-store sales increased by 10.2% in 2025, alongside ongoing expansion across key markets.
In the United States, Jollibee, the Group’s flagship brand, continued to gain strong mainstream traction, anchored by the growing recognition of its signature fried chicken, Chickenjoy. In 2025, Chickenjoy was named the #1 Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the United States by USA Today’s 10Best—earning the top spot through expert selection and nationwide consumer voting. This leadership was further reinforced when Eat This, Not That! hailed Chickenjoy as the best fried chicken bucket in the U.S., underscoring Jollibee’s rising stature in one of the world’s most competitive quick‑service markets.
The Group closed 2025 with its highest fourth-quarter operating income on record, increasing by 41.9% year-on-year. For the full year, system-wide sales (SWS) grew by 16.6%, with the international business expanding by 27.0%.
Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global Chief Executive Officer of JFC, shared the following statement on JFC’s performance:
“Our strong fourth quarter sales momentum translated into an even more meaningful expansion in operating income, which grew by 41.9% for the quarter – marking our strongest fourth-quarter operating performance in JFC’s history.
We closed 2025 with 16.6% systemwide sales (SWS) growth and healthy performance across both our Philippine and International businesses, reflecting the continued relevance of our brands in a dynamic consumer environment. The coffee and tea segment remained a key growth driver, growing SWS by 44.9% and contributing meaningfully to overall store network growth. Jollibee International delivered strong double-digit growth for the year, driven by the strong momentum in Vietnam, Jollibee’s largest overseas market by store count, which delivered 40.4% SWS growth and 23.9% Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) alongside continued network expansion.
Throughout 2025, we continued to scale across our key markets, reinforcing the depth and resilience of our global platform. We opened 1,126 stores during the year, the highest annual store opening level in our company’s history, further strengthening our long-term growth runway.
These results reflect the dedication of our teams and the continued trust of our customers. As we enter 2026, we remain focused on sustaining profitable growth, enhancing operational efficiency and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”
|
Financial Data
|
Quarter 4 (Unaudited)
|
%
Change
|FY 2025 (Audited)
|
%
Change
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|System Wide Sales
|122,300 (~US$2,084)
|109,180 (~US$1,877)
|12.0
|455,111 (~US$7,914)
|390,284 (~US$6,812)
|16.6
|Revenues
|80,890 (~US$1,378)
|73,695 (~US$1,267)
|9.8
|305,112 (~US$5,306)
|269,942 (~US$4,712)
|13.0
|Operating Income
|4,143 (~US$71)
|2,919 (~US$50)
|41.9
|20,150 (~US$350)
|16,889 (~US$295)
|19.3
|EBITDA
|9,920 (~US$169)
|8,355 (~US$144)
|18.7
|41,830 (~US$727)
|36,746 (~US$641)
|13.8
|Net Income
|1,988 (~US$34)
|1,920 (~US$33)
|3.5
|11,005 (~US$191)
|10,796 (~US$188)
|1.9
|Net Income Attributable to Equity
|Holders of the Parent Company
|2,221 (~US$38)
|1,850 (~US$32)
|20.1
|10,872 (~US$189)
|10,317 (~US$180)
|5.4
|Earnings Per Share – Basic
|1.902 (~US$0.032)
|1.574 (~US$0.027)
|20.8
|9.386 (~US$0.163)
|8.851 (~US$0.154)
|6.0
|Earnings Per Share – Diluted
|1.897 (~US$0.032)
|1.570 (~US$0.027)
|20.8
|9.362 (~US$0.163)
|8.826 (~US$0.154)
|6.1
Note:
(1) Amounts in Million Pesos except for Per Share Data
(2) System wide sales (SWS) is a management account, not part of the Audited Financial Statements
(3) Reported growth rates are calculated based on Philippine Peso (PHP) amounts
Consolidated revenues increased by 9.8% for the quarter and 13.0% for the full year, reflecting sustained consumer demand and continued strength across JFC’s core markets.
The strong fourth quarter performance builds on the momentum highlighted in JFC’s earlier preliminary announcement, which reported robust SWS and SSSG for Q4, underscoring the resilience and broad-based growth of the business across both domestic and international operations.
For full year 2025, SWS for the Philippine business increased by 9.6%, supported by strong contributions from Jollibee (+10.4%), Chowking (+6.1%) and Mang Inasal (+15.6%). The International segment expanded by 27.0%, led by standout performances from Europe Middle East, Asia, Australia (EMEAA) PH brands (+22.1%), Compose Coffee (+217.0%), Highlands Coffee (+15.7%), and Jollibee US (+17.3%).
SSSG for the full year 2025 remained solid at 4.8%, led by the Philippine business with a robust 5.2% increase. International markets likewise delivered healthy performance, with SSSG reaching 4.2%, anchored by contributions from Jollibee North America (+10.2%), EMEAA (+9.0%), and China (+2.1%). This reflects the continued effectiveness of product innovation, targeted marketing initiatives, and operational enhancements in strengthening customer engagement and driving sustained demand.
JFC increased its footprint by 5.9% to 10,341 – Philippines (3,504) and International (6,837) – 576 in China, 348 in North America, 437 in EMEAA, 985 with Highlands Coffee mainly in Vietnam, 1,079 with CBTL, 357 with Milksha, 2,972 with Compose Coffee, and 83 with Tim Ho Wan.
The Jollibee Group’s SWS performance and new store openings exceeded its 2025 guidance, while SSSG remained within the guided range.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 18.7% to Php9.9 billion (approx. US$169.0 million), while full-year EBITDA rose by 13.8% to Php41.8 billion (approx. US$727.4 million), reflecting solid operational execution and sustained business momentum across key markets.
Operating income recorded a significant increase of 41.9% in the fourth quarter to Php4.1 billion (approx. US$70.6 million) representing the highest fourth-quarter operating income in JFC’s history, with operating income margin expanding by 110 basis points year-on-year. The growth was supported by revenue momentum and improved expense efficiencies, including better optimization of general and administrative and advertising and promotion expenditures during the period.
For the full year, operating income expanded by 19.3% to Php20.1 billion (approx. US$350.4 million), accompanied by a 30-basis-point year-on-year improvement in operating income margin, reflecting sustained cost discipline and operating leverage across the business.
Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company grew by 20.1% to Php2.2 billion (approx. US$37.8 million) in the fourth quarter and by 5.4% to Php10.9 billion (approx. US$189.0 million) for the year. The difference in growth rates relative to operating income primarily reflects higher financing costs and tax provisions during the period.
Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 20.8% to Php1.902 (approx. US$0.032) for the quarter and by 6.0% to Php9.386 (approx. US$0.163) for the full year, continuing to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.
These robust financial results, together with the double-digit growth in consolidated system-wide sales, underscore the Company’s resilience and strong market position both in the Philippines and international markets.
Richard Shin, Chief Financial and Risk Officer of JFC and Chief Executive Officer of Jollibee Group International Business, gave the following statement:
“We are pleased with the strong finish to 2025, with fourth quarter operating income reaching the highest level in JFC’s history and delivering solid year-on-year growth for both the quarter and the full year. These results reflect the strength of our operating model.
While quarterly margins may vary depending on the investment timing and business mix, we remain focused on sustaining healthy profitability through balanced revenue growth and prudent expense management over the long term. At the same time, we continue to invest strategically in our brands, digital capabilities, and long-term growth platforms while maintaining financial discipline.
For 2026, we are targeting continued top-line momentum and further operating income expansion, supported by strong cash generation and disciplined capital allocation. We remain confident in our ability to build on this momentum and deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders.”
Full Year 2026 Guidance
Based on its target for 2026, JFC projects full year system-wide sales growth to be in the range of 8%-12%, with same store sales growth of 4%-6% and store network increase of 5%-10%. Operating income growth will be in the range of 15%-18%.
JFC plans to expand network by 1,200 to 1,300 stores (gross) in 2026 and expects capital expenditures (CAPEX) range to be further reduced to Php13.0 to 16.0 billion.
Corporate Action
On March 9, 2026, the Board of Directors approved the declaration of a regular cash dividend of Php10.60125 (approx. US$0.178) per share for Series B preferred shares, for a total payout of Php95.4 million (approx. US$1.6 million). The regular cash dividend will be given to the JFC stockholders of record as of March 24, 2026 (ex-dividend date of March 23, 2026). Payment date is April 15, 2026.
Other Developments
On February 13, 2026, JFC announced the signing of definitive agreements, under which its 70% owned subsidiary, Jolli-K Co. Ltd. shall fully acquire Alldayfresh Co., Ltd. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
This acquisition reinforces JFC’s commitment to its Chinese Cuisine Segment and franchising initiatives, while opening a gateway to the rapidly expanding international hot pot market, one of the fastest-growing dining segments in Asia and globally and an industry experiencing robust global momentum as consumers gravitate toward healthier, interactive, and communal dining experiences.
Alldayfresh was established in October 2014 and is primarily engaged in the franchise business and food service operations of “Shabu All Day”, a hot pot and eat-all-you-can restaurant brand, headquartered in Seoul, Korea, with 169 stores nationwide as of January 2026.
Recognitions
Jollibee, anchored by its iconic Chickenjoy, continues to set the standard for superior brand equity and global taste appeal. It has been ranked as the fifth-strongest restaurant brand worldwide in Brand Finance’s Restaurants 25 2026 report. This recognition highlights Jollibee’s growing global competitiveness, with its Brand Strength Index (BSI) jumping to 87.9/100 from 83.9 the previous year—one of the most significant gains among restaurant brands.
It’s standing is reinforced by multiple accolades in the fourth quarter.
- Brand Finance recognized Jollibee in the ASEAN 500 2025 rankings as the #1 brand in terms of brand value, and the 2nd fastest growing brand globally. Champion Brands Mang Inasal and Chowking secured the top 2 and 3 spots, respectively, behind Jollibee.
- Jollibee Hong Kong won two voters’ choice awards: My Favourite Fast-Food Shop at the U Food Favourite Food Awards 2025, and Best-Ever American Cuisine 2025 at the Weekend Weekly Food Awards.
- Jollibee was also awarded the Outstanding Food Corporate of the Year at the Hong Kong Commercial Times Business Awards 2025.
- In the US, Jollibee Chickenjoy was featured on American food and lifestyle website Eat This, Not That!’s “Restaurant Chains with the Best Fried Chicken Buckets” list.
Jollibee also remains the only Philippine and Southeast Asian brand in the world’s top 25 most valuable restaurant brands, underscoring its unique position as the Philippines’ sole representative in the global ranking.
Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC’s expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.
Hashtag: #JollibeeGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Board appointed to protect property rights
April 20, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Regulation Minister David Seymour welcomes the appointment of the Regulatory Standards Board (the Board), established by the Regulatory Standard Act 2025 (the Act).
“The Board will provide expert oversight and advice on new and existing regulation. It will assess laws against principles of good regulatory practice, including necessity, proportionality, transparency, and consistency with the rule of law,” says Mr Seymour.
“The Board will be a strong watchdog. It will make sure the costs of regulations are made clear to voters.
“The Board will review the quality of Consistency Accountability Statements (CAS), which show whether a Bill is consistent with the principles of good regulation. It ensures the public know who is putting costs onto them, how, and why, so they can judge.
“The Board can also review existing laws. This can be to respond to complaints, or on its own initiative. Its assessments will be published, and the public can pass their own judgement.
“New Zealanders are invited to submit their complaints about inconsistent legislation to the Board, via the Ministry for Regulation website.”
Mr Paul Ridley-Smith has been appointed as Chairperson of the Board.
“Mr Ridley-Smith has a strong understanding of regulation and will bring an impartial and balanced perspective as Chair of the Board. His background includes customer and consumer relations, government relations, regulatory risk, commercial law, financing, investment banking, real estate development, and aged care provision,” Mr Seymour says.
The other members of the board are:
- Mr Ian Chamberlain
- Ms Julie Hardaker
- Professor Ananish Chaudhuri
- Mr Carl Hansen
- Dr Nicola Swain
The Board will begin operating when Part 2 of the Regulatory Standards Act 2025 comes into force on 1 July 2026.
Mr Paul Ridley-Smith (Chair) has a background in law and business and has held senior leadership roles at HRL Morrison & Co/Infratil, Contact Energy Limited, Buddle Findlay, and Linklaters in Hong Kong and New York. He has extensive governance experience including as the Chair of Manawa Energy Limited (previously Trustpower Limited), Snapper Services Limited and iSite Media Limited.
Mr Ian Chamberlain is currently a member of the P3604 Timber Framed Buildings Review Committee at Standards New Zealand and has served in various capacities at the Building Officials Institute of NZ. He is a member of several professional organisations, including the Institute of Directors, Building Officials Institute of NZ, and Passive House Institute NZ.
Ms Julie Hardaker currently holds several board roles, including Director at Water Services Authority – Taumata Arowai, Deputy Chair at Bay Venues Limited, and member of the Charities Registration Board. She was previously the Deputy Chair at Auckland Transport, Chair of Governance New Zealand Inc and Chair of the Environmental Protection Authority. Ms Hardaker is a Chartered Fellow of the global Chartered Governance Institute and holds an MMS (Hons) 1st Class and an LLB (Hons) 1st Class from the University of Waikato.
Professor Ananish Chaudhuri is a leading inter-disciplinary researcher with an extensive record of policy engagement, and public commentator. He has published articles in leading scholarly journals and is the author of four critically acclaimed books including two textbooks, one in economics principles and another in experimental economics that are used globally. He is a member of various professional organisations and has been involved in significant service roles, including consulting for MinterEllisonRuddWatts and testifying in the New Zealand High Court. Professor Chaudhuri has a Ph. D. and M.A. in Economics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, an M.A. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, and a B.Sc, in Economics from Presidency College, Calcutta University.
Mr Carl Hansen is an experienced leader in organisational change, his previous roles include Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority and various positions at M-co New Zealand Limited. He holds a Master of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Social Sciences with First Class Honours in Economics from the University of Waikato.
Dr Nicola Swain is an Associate Professor at the University of Otago, she has a Bachelor of Science (Honours) and a PhD. Dr Swain has over 15 years of governance experience in regulatory, tribunal, and ethics decision-making frameworks. She has served as a lay member and Deputy Chair of the Medical Sciences Council and a member of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, hearing claims under the Human Rights Act, Privacy Act, and Health and Disability Commissioner Act.
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Brother Launches PR1060W 10-Needle Flagship Embroidery Machine
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – Brother proudly announces the launch of its new flagship 10-needle commercial automatic embroidery machine, the PR1060W. As the latest addition to the PR series, this machine combines high-efficiency multi-needle embroidery, intelligent positioning, and advanced matrix copying technology. It delivers a more powerful and competitive production solution for professional creators, small and medium-sized embroidery studios, and businesses looking to expand their operations.
Compared to the previous flagship model PR1055X launched in 2021, the new PR1060W brings significant upgrades in operational smoothness, embroidery precision, and overall productivity.
Intelligent Matrix Copy Function – Handle Large Orders with Ease
The PR1060W is equipped with an advanced matrix copy function that automatically calculates and arranges the maximum number of repeated patterns according to different hoop sizes, making full use of the available embroidery space. This feature effectively reduces fabric waste and repeated hooping procedures, significantly boosting productivity — ideal for handling high-volume orders.
For example, when using a 180 x 130mm embroidery hoop, the machine automatically duplicates the design into 4 identical patterns. When switched to the larger 360 x 200mm hoop, it can automatically replicate the design into up to 20 identical patterns.
Expanded Embroidery Area with Wireless Workflow
The PR1060W features a spacious 360 × 200mm embroidery field and comes with over 1,280 built-in designs and more than 100 fonts (including 3D fonts), offering greater creative freedom.
Once the design is ready, users can wirelessly transfer the file directly from a laptop or smartphone to the machine, eliminating complicated file transfer steps and making the workflow more efficient for both personal creations and bulk enterprise production.
10-Needle System – Multi-Color Embroidery in One Go
Equipped with 10 needles and 10 spool stands, the PR1060W can automatically switch between up to ten thread colors during embroidery, eliminating the need for frequent manual thread changes. This greatly reduces production time for complex multi-color designs.
Combined with auto-threading, auto-trimming, and jump stitch functions, the entire embroidery process becomes smoother and more stable, allowing users to complete high-quality work faster.
Advanced Camera Positioning – Significantly Enhanced Accuracy
The PR1060W is upgraded with optical camera positioning technology. Through the machine’s LCD screen, users can see the exact needle drop position in real time, enabling clear preview of the design before stitching. Even on small areas such as caps and sleeves, precise positioning is achievable, greatly reducing the risk of misalignment.
Versatile Embroidery Accessories
Brother offers a wide range of accessories* for the PR series, including specialized hoops designed for caps and socks. The machine supports automatic hoop detection, which instantly recognizes the installed hoop size and displays the available embroidery area on screen — no manual input required, making operation safer and more reliable.
In addition, the quick-release magnetic hoops secure fabric with simple magnetic attachment. They are particularly suitable for thick or delicate materials, preventing clamp marks or damage while improving embroidery quality and saving preparation time.
*Additional purchase required
Hong Kong Exclusive Local Support
Purchasers of the PR1060W enjoy Brother Hong Kong’s official warranty service, covering comprehensive repair and maintenance. Optional professional on-site installation and basic operation training services are also available, delivered by experienced local technical teams to help users quickly master the machine and start production without delay.
BE1 Embroidery Studio – Professional Design Partner
The powerful BE1* Embroidery Studio software supports high-precision complex pattern creation and fully integrates with CorelDRAW® vector editing tools. Users can easily convert photos into embroidery designs and apply various special effects, including hand-stitched and sparkling styles — ideal for highly customized projects.
*Additional purchase required
Opening a New Chapter in Embroidery Business
With its intelligent positioning, high productivity, and versatile functions, the new PR1060W makes embroidery work smoother and more efficient. Whether you are expanding a personal embroidery business or enhancing enterprise-level production capabilities, this flagship machine can be the key enabler to unlock greater commercial possibilities.
For more information on the PR1060W or to arrange a product demonstration, please feel free to contact Brother
Where To Buy
Customers can WhatsApp 3187 0505 or email sales@brother.com.hk to contact a sales manager for detailed quotations, inquiries about purchasing details, product information, and after-sales service. If you are interested in learning more about product operations, you are welcome to schedule a product demonstration, and we will arrange for a product manager to assist you. For more details, please stay updated via the official website or the Brother Love DIY HK Facebook page.
PR1060W Specifications
|PR1060X
|Embroidery speed
|1,000 spm
|Large embroidery area
|360X200mm
|Built-in designs
|1,280
|Built-in lettering styles
|51
|LCD size
|10.1inch
|On-screen editing
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Number of needles
|10
|Pointer
|Camera positioning sensor
|Jump stitch and wiper function
|Yes
|Included embroidery frames
|-300×200mm embroidery frames
-180×130 mm embroidery frames
-100 x100 mm embroidery frames
-60×40 mm embroidery frames
|Size（L×W×H）
|approx. 589×561×658mm
|Weight
|approx. 41.8kgs
https://www.brother.com.hk/
https://www.facebook.com/lovediy.com.hk
https://www.instagram.com/lovediy.com.hk/
Hashtag: #Brother #PR1060W #商用自動刺繡機 #客製化 #刺繡設計
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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HGC Announces the Launch of HGC Mobile Expanding Mobile Connectivity Footprint with Enhanced “Network-on-the-Go” Experience
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – HGC Global Communications(“HGC” or the “Group”), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced the launch of its new brand –HGC Mobile, which offers mobile telecommunications services#. This initiative provides customers with a comprehensive and diversified suite of connectivity solutions, and enables them to benefit from a highly flexible, best in value “network-on-the-go” experience.
Ben Wu, Chief Commercial Officer – Consumer & Mass Market of HGC said, “HGC has built a strong position among Hong Kong’s leading broadband service operators through its stable and reliable residential and business broadband services for years. The launch of HGC Mobile represents a significant step in strengthening our overall business portfolio and enhancing the connectivity experience for the public. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing locally and elevating our service capabilities to meet the needs of a fast‑evolving digital landscape.”
HGC Mobile’s Great‑Value Monthly 5G Plans
HGC Mobile curates with a range of competitive mobile service plans designed around affordability, high-speed and excellent performance. Its telecoms service is powered by the Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong network. The plan includes 30GB of 5G local data per month, plus unlimited local data usage across 15 social and OTT entertainment applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, hmvod, myTV SUPER, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Available at HK$98 per month, the plan allows users to enjoy high‑speed mobile internet anytime, anywhere perfect for streaming, gaming, and social interactions.
An additional 4GB of Chinese mainland-Macau shared data will be complimented, ensuring stable and smooth cross-border connectivity, ideal for business trips or travel.
Seamless One‑Stop Home Broadband + Mobile Services
HGC Mobile allows customers to subscribe both broadband and mobile services through a single platform.
For new customers, a welcome offer “One-Stop Home Broadband + Mobile Service” bundle is available starting from HK$285 per month*, which includes 1000M home fibre broadband with voice service, HGCmore e‑coupons and two HGC Mobile services. Enjoy a smooth and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go!
Consumers can sign up via the HGC website at https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/ or by calling the HGC Mobile hotline at 1226. Our customer service team will provide full details and assistance.
#Mobile service plans are provided by Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Hashtag: #HGC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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XTransfer Export PMI: Emerging Markets Drive Growth, High-End Upgrading Opportunities Stand Out
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, released its latest figures at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair). In the first quarter of this year, emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America accounted for 73% of XTransfer’s inbound cross-border payment collections, with 45% increase year-on-year. Collections from Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia increased 115%, 97%, and 18% year-on-year, respectively, highlighting growing demand among exporters for secure and efficient cross-border collection channels.
According to statistics from the China General Administration of Customs, emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have become a key driver of export growth. However, underdeveloped local financial infrastructure, incomplete cross-border payment systems, and shortages of foreign exchange mean buyers often struggle to access U.S. dollars. As a result, exporters in these markets frequently face low settlement efficiency, slow cash recovery, and risks such as account freezes.
To address these collection challenges, XTransfer has developed a comprehensive set of cross-border collection solutions. In 2025, payment collections from emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America rose 106% year-on-year. By region, collections increased 273% in Africa, 82% in Southeast Asia, and 94% in Latin America.
Over the same period, customs statistics show that in 2025, China’s total goods exports to Asia, Africa, and Latin America increased 14.6% year-on-year, with exports to Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America up 26.6%, 14%, and 8%, respectively. XTransfer’s significantly faster growth in collections compared with export growth suggests exporters are accelerating the shift from informal channels to secure, compliant collection methods, and that market recognition of high-quality cross-border payment services continues to rise.
Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said emerging markets offer long-term opportunities for Chinese exporters, but many are held back by the “last mile” of collections. He added that XTransfer is committed to helping SMEs collect funds safely and quickly through secure, compliant, and efficient cross-border financial services comparable to those used by multinational companies.
Release of XTransfer PMI
At the Canton Fair, XTransfer partnered with the Yicai Research Institute to publish the “China Small and Medium Enterprises (B2B) Merchandise Export Purchasing Manager Index” (XTransfer Export PMI), offering operational guidance and decision-making reference for small and micro export-oriented businesses.
This edition draws on a sample survey of XTransfer’s 800,000 SME users, selecting over 3,000 companies nationwide. It covers the full export process across export orders, pricing, procurement, logistics, staffing, and cash flow. The report shows that the March 2026 XTransfer PMI was 51.56%, indicating export conditions for SMEs are generally improving. Despite a complex external environment, SMEs have remained resilient and steadily strengthened their pricing power in international markets. Meanwhile, demand structures in emerging markets are reshaping, with export focus shifting toward intermediate goods and higher value-added products.
Resilience Amid Geopolitical Disruptions
Customs data show that in the first quarter, China’s goods exports reached RMB 6.85 trillion, up 11.9% year-on-year, marking a strong start to the year and benefiting SMEs. The XTransfer PMI also shows expansion in the export order index (53.85) and the export price index (56.15). While seasonal factors like the Spring Festival affected the short term, the underlying “volume and price rising together” trend suggests SMEs are accelerating their shift from “low-price internal competition,” strengthening pricing power through technology upgrades and improved quality.
Geopolitical disruptions have also extended delivery times, pushing the logistics time PMI down to 37.50. In contrast, the sales collection (receivables) index rose to 68.59, showing a pattern of “goods moving slower, money returning faster”. This suggests overseas buyers remain strongly tied to China’s high-quality supply chain and are willing to raise prepayment ratios or shorten payment terms to secure capacity. One exhibitor, Mr Wang, said, “A Southeast Asian customer increased its deposit from 30% to 70% to lock in production, worried our capacity would be booked by others.“
Emerging Markets Demand Trends Toward “High-End” Upgrading
The report highlights a shift toward higher-end demand in emerging markets. Africa’s export orders index (57.55) points to rising infrastructure-related demand; Latin America’s export orders index (56.47) and price index (57.81) signal opportunities in electromechanical and optical medical equipment; and Southeast Asia is absorbing components and semi-finished goods, calling for SMEs to move from finished-goods suppliers to supply-chain partners.
As industrialisation accelerates in emerging markets, demand for high-quality intermediate goods, complete electromechanical equipment, and technical services is rising. SMEs are moving from “low-end capacity exports” to “exports of technology and supply chain support”.
The composite PMI for the “New Three” (new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, and lithium batteries) was 54.59. The “New Three” sectors continue to hold growth potential, and enterprises need to enhance profit margins by delivering differentiated value.
Hashtag: #XTransfer #PMI #Crossborder #Payment #SMEs
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026 Open for Applications, Championing Human Capital and ESG Excellence to Shape a Resilient Future
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) proudly announces the launch of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026, marking another milestone in recognising outstanding achievements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its established legacy, this year’s Awards will spotlight organisations and individuals that are strengthening resilience and long-term competitiveness through people-centric ESG strategies, responsible leadership, and measurable impact. The Early Bird application period is open until 15 May 2026.
This year’s ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme “Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG,” placing a strong emphasis on ESG education and human capital development. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, organisations are increasingly recognising that sustainable success depends not only on strategy, but on equipping people with the right skills, capabilities, and mindset. This year, entrants are invited to showcase how they embed ESG into their culture, invest in talent development, and foster accountability and employee engagement in ESG across all levels of the organisation.
In addition to continuing to recognise holistic ESG excellence across environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, the Awards introduce new award that reflect evolving market priorities. And the newly launched Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards will celebrate organisations that drive measurable progress in gender equality, workplace inclusion, and leadership representation.
Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, stating, “As ESG continues to mature, we are seeing that resilience is built not only through strategy, but through people who understand how to turn ESG principles into action. This year’s Awards are designed to recognise organisations that are investing in human capital, reinforcing ESG ownership, and embedding sustainability into the way they work every day.”
Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, shared his perspective, saying,”What truly distinguishes the strongest entries is not just ambition, but tangible evidence — measurable progress, genuine execution, and long-term impact. Under this year’s theme ‘Shaping a Resilient Future Through People and ESG,’ we are especially looking for organisations that embed ESG into their culture, invest in human capital development and ESG education, and drive meaningful inclusion and women’s empowerment.”
The Awards will continue to honour excellence across a comprehensive range of categories, covering corporate ESG performance, innovative projects, sustainable vision, talent development, and individual leadership. With a distinguished and diverse jury panel comprising experts from academia, finance, corporate governance, and sustainability, submissions will be evaluated based on impact, innovation, transparency, and alignment with ESG principles. Winners of the ESG Achievement Awards 2025/2026 will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, scheduled for September 2026. The Awards continue to serve as a leading platform for knowledge exchange, peer learning, and recognition of best practices that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient economy.
Award Categories
|Category
|Sub-Categories
|1. ESG Benchmark Awards
|1.1) Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
1.2) Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
1.3) Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
|2. Outstanding ESG Awards
|2.1) Listed Company
2.2) Non-Listed Company
2.3) NGO /NPO
|3. (New) Outstanding Women Empowerment Awards
|3.1) Company /Organisation
|4. Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
|4.1) Company /Organisation
|5. Outstanding Fund Manager’s Choice Awards
|5.1) Only applicable to entrants from Category 1 &2.1 (Listed Company).
|6. Outstanding Sustainable Vision Awards
|6.1) Company /Organisation
|7. Outstanding ESG Innovative Project Awards
|7.1) Company /Organisation
|8. Outstanding ESG Talent Development Awards
|8.1) Company /Organisation
|9. ESG Elite Awards
|9.1) Individual
|10. Honorary Awards (By invitation only)
|10.1) Company /Organisation
10.2) Individual
10.3) Outstanding Sustainability Dividend Awards
Key Dates (Subject to change)
|Date
|Key Milestone
|20 April
|Awards Launch & Open for Application
|Early Bird: 15 May
Standard: 15 June
|Application Deadline
|July
|Judging Period
|July
|Presentations to the Jury Panel
*Upon confirmation for applicants requiring presentation
|August
|Finalist Announcement
|September
|Award Ceremony Luncheon
*Subject to venue availability
Jury Panel (in alphabetical order of last name)
|Full Name
|Post
|Chairman of Jury Panel
|Mr Vincent Pang
|Managing Partner
AVISTA Group
|Vice Chairman of Jury Panel
|Ms Ashley Khoo
|Past President
CFA Society Hong Kong
|Jury Panel Members
|Ms Fanny Chan
|Chief Human Resources Officer
CTF Life
|Ms Mabel Chan
|Veteran of mutual fund industry
Co-host of Metro Finance Radio HK
Accredited Mediator
AALCO Sports AMed
|Ms Lovinia Chiu
|Founder, Chairman & CEO
Medialink Group Limited (2230.HK)
|Prof Rebecca Choy Yung
|Founder & Chair
Golden Age Foundation
|Mr Roy Fan
|Head of Sustainability, Climate Change and ESG Services
SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited
|Ms Loretta Fong
|Sustainability Assurance Leader
PwC Hong Kong
|Ms Grace Kwok
|Chairman and Executive Director
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited
|Ir Prof C.F. Lam
|Organizing Committee Member
Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance
|HON Robert Lee, JP
|Legislative Council Member
Functional Constituency – Financial Services
|Ir Edmund K H Leung
|Vice-President
Hong Kong Institute of Director
|Ms Nana Li
|Head of Sustainability & Stewardship, Asia-Pacific, Director
Impax Asset Management
|Dr Kenny Tang
|Chairman
The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators
|Dr Aries Wong
|Senior Lecturer, Department of Accountancy, Economics and Finance
Associate Director of Centre for Sustainable Development Studies
Hong Kong Baptist University
|Mr Mike Wong
|Chief Executive Officer
The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
|Ms Jessie Yu BBS, MH, JP
|Chief Executive
Hong Kong Single Parents Association
Hashtag: #IESGB
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Six meetings, 34 agenda items missed: The short, complicated term of KiwiRail’s Scott O’Donnell
April 20, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Scott O’Donnell would have been paid tens of thousands of dollars to be on KiwiRail’s board. But he missed large chunks of its meetings and quit after only eight months.
When Scott O’Donnell was appointed to KiwiRail’s board in July last year, a substantial conflict of interest plan was required.
Some of the 10 companies O’Donnell is involved with supply services to KiwiRail.
Board chair Suzanne Tindal expressed concern about O’Donnell’s numerous business interests before his appointment.
The three-year appointment, by Rail Minister Winston Peters, went ahead regardless. But O’Donnell’s conflicts would see him excluded from 15 agenda items over six board meetings. He was absent for a further 19 items for other reasons, such as travel, bringing the total number of agenda items he was not present for to 34.
In March, O’Donnell resigned to spend more time on a new business venture in Australia.
In a brief resignation note, he told Tindal he was sad to leave but would be happy to assist KiwiRail from outside the board – “just call”.
It marked the abrupt end of an appointment dogged by speculation about his ability to perform his board duties while managing so many conflicts of interest.
‘Frankly unmanageable’ conflicts of interest
Victoria University of Wellington senior research fellow Max Rashbrooke said O’Donnell’s appointment was the most egregious example of someone with significant conflicts of interest being appointed to a public board he was aware of.
“It seems very wasteful to go through all the administrative hassle of appointing someone and then the even more enormous hassle of trying to deal with their frankly unmanageable conflicts of interest, only for them to step down in very short order.”
Rashbrooke said considering how extensive O’Donnell’s conflicts were, it was debatable he was able to perform his duties in a manner the public would expect.
O’Donnell is one of the four directors of Dynes Transport Tapanui, which donated $20,000 to NZ First in July 2024.
At the time he was appointed to KiwiRail’s board, Peters said O’Donnell would be effective in his role and that the donation played no part in the appointment.
While KiwiRail confirmed the number of agenda items O’Donnell missed during his tenure, they could not immediately say how many he was present for. This would need to be addressed as an Official Information Act (OIA) request, it said, which can take up to 20 working days for a response.
It also could not immediately say what O’Donnell was paid. KiwiRail’s most recent annual report shows board members received between $57,000 and $62,000 for a full year’s tenure. However, Newsroom reported board member fees were set to increase to more than $86,000 for 2026.
RNZ’s request to KiwiRail for an interview with Tindal was declined.
Tindal has, however, previously expressed concern about the impact of O’Donnell’s conflicts.
During Parliament’s ‘scrutiny week’ in December last year, where MPs publicly examine public agency performance, she said O’Donnell’s conflicts of interest affected the board’s capability and efficiency.
Tindal said “importantly” that directors needed to consider whether they could discharge their duties as required in accordance with the Companies Act.
She reminded the MPs present that she wasn’t responsible for selecting board members.
“Just for clarity, as you all know, I do not appoint directors.”
Documents released under the OIA to RNZ show Tindal went as far as checking publicly available information on the Companies Office register and hand-drawing what she described as an “interests diagram”.
The conflict of interest management plan set up for O’Donnell by the Treasury included seven mitigations.
ACT MP Simon Court, who raised questions about the impact of O’Donnell’s conflicts during scrutiny week, said Tindal’s response had shown O’Donnell’s appointment was unworkable.
“While I was surprised at her answer, I think, based on what Radio New Zealand has since uncovered, that it’s quite clear that the board was struggling.”
Due to the small talent pool of experienced people in New Zealand, conflicts can arise, Court said, but it was obvious the board had made every effort to work around them.
“In the end, it’s up to the minister proposing an appointment to be satisfied. I understand the minister was satisfied at the time, but, as things have worked out, it’s proven to be unworkable.”
A spokesperson for Peters said despite the high number of agenda items O’Donnell was absent for, he was effective in his role.
“We remind you that Mr O’Donnell would still be a KiwiRail director if he did not need to allocate more time to an Australian venture.”
Rashbrooke said an overhaul of the rules around appointments was needed with a focus on avoiding conflicts of interest by selecting different candidates rather than managing conflicts.
“Sometimes the talent pools will be shallow, that is absolutely true, but they’re not so shallow that they contain only one person.”
Scott O’Donnell was approached for comment.
The conflict of interest management plan included the 10 companies outlined below.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Consultation opens on draft ACOP to clarify health and safety in residential construction
April 20, 2026
Source: Worksafe New Zealand
WorkSafe New Zealand is seeking feedback on and input into draft content for an approved code of practice (ACOP) for residential construction.
ACOPs are a recognised, practical way for businesses and workers to comply with the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and its regulations.
The draft ACOP clarifies the different roles and responsibilities for health and safety before, during and after work on a residential construction site. It would apply to new builds and renovations of standalone homes, townhouses, apartments and multi-unit developments.
The draft ACOP would not introduce new legal duties or require people to do anything beyond what the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 already expects. Instead, it brings together current obligations and focuses on removing ambiguity, particularly when multiple parties are involved on site.
“Residential construction is a high-risk sector, and the people working in it have told us they want clearer information on who is responsible for what,” says WorkSafe’s chief executive, Sharon Thompson.
“This draft ACOP has been developed with builders, tradespeople, industry bodies and other stakeholders. It sets out how people work together on site, reducing duplication in roles and responsibilities, and identifying gaps that can put health and safety at risk. We want to hear from anyone with a stake in residential construction to make sure we’ve got it right.”
Key features of the draft ACOP include:
- Clear actions for each role. The draft sets out what clients, principal contractors, contractors, sub-contractors, workers, homeowners, officers and others need to do before, during and after construction to fulfil their duties and keep people safe.
- Working together. When more than one business has health and safety responsibilities for the same work, they need to talk to each other, work together and stay coordinated. This is an area where the sector has told WorkSafe it needs the most clarity.
- Practical, scenario-based examples. The draft includes 15 realistic examples set on New Zealand residential building sites, showing how the legal duties apply in everyday situations.
“We’ve worked closely with the sector to develop this draft, now we need to test it against the reality of working on a residential construction site. Is it practical and clear enough to use? That’s what we want to find out,” says Sharon Thompson.
This first public consultation runs until 10 May 2026, and will be followed by further consultation on the updated draft. A finalised draft will be provided to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, who is responsible for deciding whether or not to approve the ACOP.
Give your feedback
Make a submission on health and safety in residential construction
Background
The draft ACOP will align with the Health and Safety at Work Amendment Bill, which is currently before a parliamentary select committee. WorkSafe is ensuring the draft ACOP are consistent with any changes to legislation.
As part of the Bill, following an ACOP would provide a form of legal protection known as ‘safe harbour’. This means that a business that complies with what the ACOP sets out would be treated as having met the relevant legal duty.
Although an ACOP isn’t mandatory to follow, it sets a standard for compliance with work health and safety duties.
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Ascott Records Strongest-ever Southeast Asia Signings in 2025, Powering Multi-typology Growth
April 20, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), recorded a landmark year of signings in Southeast Asia in 2025, adding more than 7,300 units across the region. This represents a 55% increase over the 4,700 units signed in 2024 and marks Ascott’s strongest signing performance in Southeast Asia to date.
The momentum placed Ascott among the top three hospitality companies in Southeast Asia by new signings in 2025, according to Horwath HTL. Building on this performance, Ascott has an established regional portfolio comprising over 200 operational properties and a pipeline of about 150 properties across Southeast Asia, spanning multiple typologies and markets. With more than 25 new properties expected to open within the next 12 months, the pipeline reflects strong owner confidence in Ascott’s brands and its proven ability to convert signings into operational properties at scale.
Ascott’s expansion is underpinned by Southeast Asia’s structurally resilient tourism fundamentals. Following the region’s near-complete post-pandemic recovery in 2025, travel momentum is increasingly driven by intra-ASEAN demand, rising visitor spending and improving regional connectivity[1]. At the same time, the region’s hospitality market remains highly fragmented, with independent and unbranded properties accounting for most hotel supply. As more owners look to established international operators for brand strength, distribution reach and revenue capabilities, Southeast Asia continues to present a strong pipeline for Ascott’s growth across signings and conversions.
Ms Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott, said: “Southeast Asia continues to be one of the most dynamic hospitality markets in the world and Ascott is well positioned to capture the opportunity. With over four decades in our home base, we have established deep market expertise and a trusted brand presence, positioning us for our next phase of growth. Our expansion is intentional and owner‑led, anchored by long‑term partnerships with owners who value our flex‑hybrid model and its ability to deliver resilient outcomes. Supported by our multi‑typology brand strategy, we have moved beyond our serviced residence heritage to unlock opportunities across a broader range of lodging types. The depth of owner interest and track record across Southeast Asia gives us confidence in both our pipeline and our ability to execute this expansion.”
Ms Wong Kar Ling, Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Ascott, said: “The upcoming wave of openings reinforces Southeast Asia’s role as both a core growth engine and a showcase for Ascott’s multi-typology brand strategy. As we scale across cities and resort destinations, disciplined execution remains our focus – from efficient conversions to reliable delivery on the ground. The strength of our local teams has been instrumental in translating strategy into outcomes, turning pipeline into reality with the speed and precision our owners and guests expect. We are particularly excited about our upcoming resort openings across the region, which will meaningfully expand our leisure offerings and open up new destinations for Ascott Star Rewards members to explore and enjoy their rewards.”
Growing into New Cities and Markets
Ascott’s development pipeline will extend its footprint into around 20 new cities across Southeast Asia, taking the company beyond established gateway markets and deeper into emerging leisure and business destinations. New cities entering the Ascott portfolio include Phu Quoc and Nha Trang in Vietnam; Phuket and Hat Yai in Thailand; Labuan Bajo and Medan in Indonesia; Davao and Biñan in the Philippines; and Johor Bahru and Langkawi in Malaysia.
Driving Speed to Market through Conversions and Brownfields
About 30% of the development pipeline in Southeast Asia will be delivered through conversions, reflecting Ascott’s capability to reposition existing assets under its brands and accelerate market entry. Among the notable examples are three Bayview-branded properties in Penang and Langkawi owned by Oriental Holdings, which will be rebranded as Ascott Batu Ferringhi Penang, Oakwood Georgetown Penang and FOX Hotel Langkawi by 2028. Conversion projects expected to open within approximately one year of signing include Citadines Mitra Bandung, Oakwood Pandanaran Semarang and Fox Hotel Nagoya Batam.
Alongside new-build developments, conversions enable Ascott to meet demand in markets where opportunities exist but greenfield supply pipelines are constrained. This dual-track approach strengthens Ascott’s ability to scale efficiently across diverse markets and property types.
Expanding Across Multiple Lodging Types
The development pipeline across Southeast Asia reflects the full breadth of Ascott’s multi‑typology brand strategy, anchored by its serviced residence heritage and extending across hotels, resorts, social living properties and branded residences. It spans brands including Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection and The Unlimited Collection. This range of brands and formats positions Southeast Asia as a showcase for Ascott’s ability to address demand across different markets, guest segments and destination types.
Resort properties represent one of the most significant areas of growth within this pipeline. Upcoming resort openings across Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand will complement Ascott’s established urban portfolio and strengthen its balance across business and leisure travel segments.
Highlights of Upcoming Openings
More than 25 properties from Ascott’s pipeline are expected to open within the next 12 months. These near‑term openings follow the launches of Somerset Valero Makati in the Philippines and Oakwood Cameron Highlands in Malaysia earlier this year, and form part of a broader rollout across Southeast Asia.
Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi
Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi is poised to become Ascott’s largest full‑service MICE hotel and a landmark events and hospitality destination in Vietnam’s capital. Located on the shores of West Lake in Hanoi’s upscale Tay Ho District, the property features an international convention centre that is already operational, offering 13 flexible event spaces including Hanoi’s largest pillarless hotel grand ballroom with capacity for up to 2,000 guests. When fully open in 2027, the property will also offer 1,165 hotel rooms and serviced apartments as well as premium wellness facilities including a spa, gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and yoga rooms, alongside 10 dining concepts and a sky bar overlooking the lake. Ascott Tay Ho Hanoi combines long-stay living, hotel accommodation and world-class MICE facilities under one roof, firmly establishing Ascott’s credentials in Vietnam’s fast-growing meetings and events market.
Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection
Set to complete its full opening on 24 April 2026, Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection will mark the debut of a landmark wellness resort on Vietnam’s northern coast. Located at the confluence of the Ma River and Sam Son Beach in Thanh Hoa Province, the property brings together 68 boutique hotel rooms and 20 private pool villas already in operation since mid-2025, with the newly opening 190-room Sky Vista tower completing the full resort experience. Sky Vista is anchored by an authentic Korean jjimjilbang, four-season pool, plant-based dining and a full spa, drawing on Sam Son’s coastal heritage and Vietnamese-Korean wellness traditions to deliver a deeply local and distinctive stay.
HARRIS Resort Cam Ranh
Slated to open progressively from 4Q 2026, HARRIS Resort Cam Ranh marks the debut of the HARRIS brand in Vietnam and signals the start of a wave of Ascott resort openings along the country’s coastline. The 693-unit all-in-one resort is located along Long Beach in Cam Ranh, one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing leisure and aviation hubs. It is designed for families and leisure travellers, featuring specialty dining, a beach club, recreational facilities and dedicated meeting spaces.
Together, Lasong and HARRIS Resort Cam Ranh mark the beginning of Ascott’s significant resort push across Southeast Asia through 2028. In Vietnam, this will be followed by Citadines Selavia Phu Quoc in 2027 and Somerset Nha Trang in 2028.
Beyond Vietnam, the resort pipeline extends across multiple markets. Scheduled to open in 2027 are Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort in Thailand, lyf Resort Labuan Bajo and Oakwood Jimbaran Villas and Residences Bali in Indonesia, as well as Balai Dajao by Preference in Siargao, the Philippines. In 2028, this will be followed by Ascott Batu Ferringhi Penang in Malaysia, Citadines Mactan Cebu Resort in the Philippines and Oakwood Premier Berawa Beach Bali in Indonesia, expanding the range of leisure destinations available to Ascott Star Rewards members across the region.
1926 Heritage Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection
Opening in 2026 to coincide with its centenary, the 78-room 1926 Heritage Hotel Penang by The Unlimited Collection breathes new life into one of George Town’s most storied properties. Located on Burma Road within Penang’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed enclave, the hotel has been sensitively restored to preserve its original Anglo-Malay architectural character while delivering a full-service experience – including a swimming pool, gym, spa and wellness centre, hair salon, bar and bistro, restaurant, and flexible event spaces comprising a function hall and meeting room. The property exemplifies The Unlimited Collection’s philosophy of celebrating the cultural soul of a destination, offering guests an immersive gateway to Penang’s rich heritage and living culture. The reopening has already captured international attention, with The New York Times and Bloomberg highlighting the hotel in their respective features on Penang as a must‑visit destination for 2026.
lyf Chinatown Singapore
Slated to open in July 2026, lyf Chinatown Singapore exemplifies the lyf brand’s experience-led approach to social living, set against one of Singapore’s most historically significant precincts. The property is housed within a newly developed building linked to four pre-war conservation shophouses on Pagoda Street, within the Jamae Chulia Heritage site. Social spaces – including a coworking lounge, social kitchen, rooftop swimming pool and outdoor courtyard – are designed to foster community and connection among the next-generation of travellers, digital nomads and creatives. The property will also programme cultural experiences rooted in the local neighbourhood, reinforcing the lyf brand’s philosophy of integrating authentic local culture into the social living experience.
Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore
Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore forms part of CanningHill Piers, a landmark integrated development on River Valley Road. The 192-unit serviced residence occupies a prime riverfront address in the heart of the Clarke Quay day-to-night lifestyle precinct, with direct connectivity to Fort Canning MRT station and dual frontages facing the Singapore River and Fort Canning Hill. Rooted in biophilic design and thoughtful comfort, the property is conceived as a nature-inspired sanctuary where families can come together, with spaces crafted for connection, ease and everyday living – making it one of the most distinctive Somerset addresses in the region.
Ascott Ortigas Manila
Expected to open in 2026, Ascott Ortigas Manila marks the debut of the flagship Ascott brand in the Ortigas Central Business District, one of Metro Manila’s most dynamic commercial hubs. A conversion of the well-established Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, the 229-unit property closed in January 2026 for a comprehensive renovation of its rooms, public spaces and food and beverage offerings. Located directly across from the Asian Development Bank headquarters, it is ideally positioned to serve corporate, long-stay and leisure travellers, and will offer dining, a spa, fitness centre and event spaces upon reopening.
[1] Source: ASEAN Tourism Outlook 2025, ASEAN Secretariat and ERIA, October 2025.
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Hashtag: #TheAscottLimited #Hospitality #Growth #SEA
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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