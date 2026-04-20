HGC Announces the Launch of HGC Mobile Expanding Mobile Connectivity Footprint with Enhanced “Network-on-the-Go” Experience

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – HGC Global Communications(“HGC” or the “Group”), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, today announced the launch of its new brand –HGC Mobile, which offers mobile telecommunications services#. This initiative provides customers with a comprehensive and diversified suite of connectivity solutions, and enables them to benefit from a highly flexible, best in value “network-on-the-go” experience.

HGC launches mobile communications brand – HGC Mobile

Ben Wu, Chief Commercial Officer – Consumer & Mass Market of HGC said, “HGC has built a strong position among Hong Kong’s leading broadband service operators through its stable and reliable residential and business broadband services for years. The launch of HGC Mobile represents a significant step in strengthening our overall business portfolio and enhancing the connectivity experience for the public. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing locally and elevating our service capabilities to meet the needs of a fast‑evolving digital landscape.”

HGC Mobile’s Great‑Value Monthly 5G Plans

HGC Mobile curates with a range of competitive mobile service plans designed around affordability, high-speed and excellent performance. Its telecoms service is powered by the Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong network. The plan includes 30GB of 5G local data per month, plus unlimited local data usage across 15 social and OTT entertainment applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, hmvod, myTV SUPER, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and more. Available at HK$98 per month, the plan allows users to enjoy high‑speed mobile internet anytime, anywhere perfect for streaming, gaming, and social interactions.

An additional 4GB of Chinese mainland-Macau shared data will be complimented, ensuring stable and smooth cross-border connectivity, ideal for business trips or travel.

Seamless One‑Stop Home Broadband + Mobile Services

HGC Mobile allows customers to subscribe both broadband and mobile services through a single platform.

For new customers, a welcome offer “One-Stop Home Broadband + Mobile Service” bundle is available starting from HK$285 per month*, which includes 1000M home fibre broadband with voice service, HGCmore e‑coupons and two HGC Mobile services. Enjoy a smooth and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go!

Consumers can sign up via the HGC website at https://www.hgcbroadband.com/en/ or by calling the HGC Mobile hotline at 1226. Our customer service team will provide full details and assistance.

#Mobile service plans are provided by Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Hashtag: #HGC

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