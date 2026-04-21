Microsoft announces boost in NZ AI training

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

Microsoft is boosting its commitment to improving New Zealanders’ skills in artificial intelligence.

The company says it is pledging to provide digital and AI training for 200,000 New Zealanders by 2028.

It follows an earlier commitment in 2024 to train 100,000 New Zealanders.

Microsoft Australia and New Zealand president Jane Livesey said studies showed generative AI could contribute between $76 billion and $108b to the local economy by 2038.

“New Zealand is building strong momentum in AI adoption. However now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator,” she said.

The company said it would provide programme support in AI literacy to educators, teachers and school leaders, and help support community and non-profit leaders with the building of AI capability.

The announcement came as chief executive Satya Nadella was due to speak at a conference in Auckland on Tuesday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand