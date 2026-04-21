Five retailers facing prosecution for selling nangs

Source: New Zealand Police

Retailers across Police’s Central District are facing prosecution for illegally selling nitrous oxide for recreational use, following operations by Police in New Plymouth, Hāwera, Whanganui, Palmerston North, and Levin.

Superintendent Dion Bennett, District Commander for Central District, says this is both good and bad news for Police and our communities.

“It’s great that we are holding retailers to account for breaking the law, and at the same time it’s really disappointing and frustrating that we are doing so after having engaged with them to ensure they understood the law.

“We have visited these retailers, we have engaged with them and given them information to make sure they understood the rules around the sale of this substance. They have assured us they do.

“Then we’ve tested them through controlled purchase orders, similar to how we do for alcohol, and they have come up short and clearly chosen to break the rules. There are no excuses.”

The retailers have all been charged with selling or suppling a non-approved psychoactive product under the Psychoactive Substances Act, which carries a fine of up to $500,000 or a maximum term of two year’s imprisonment. They will be summonsed to appear in court over the coming weeks.

“We will conduct more operations over the coming months and will bring prosecutions against any retailers who continue to flout the law at the expense of the community for their own personal gain,” says Superintendent Bennett.

Police remind anybody who is aware of a retailer selling nitrous oxide for recreational use to contact Police on 105 or call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 to report it.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI