Information sought after goats shot in Pōkeno

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following a distressing incident at a Pōkeno property last week.

Investigations are continuing after 18 pet goats were shot dead on a property on Ridge Road overnight on Wednesday 13 April.

Counties Manukau South Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson, says the animals were inhumanly shot in a fenced paddock and the carcasses were all left on site.

“We are appealing to the public for any information in relation to this incident.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

She says it’s highly likely the person/s responsible also had a dog with them.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any information or video footage that could assist in our enquiries, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone using reference number 260414/7001.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI