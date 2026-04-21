Health – GenPro welcomes final approval of new primary health organisation

Source: General Practice Owners Association (GenPro)

The General Practice Owners Association (GenPro) welcomes the final approval from Te Whatu Ora to establish thePHO, marking a major step forward for a more streamlined, patient-focused primary care system in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The decision follows provisional approval granted in December and confirms that thePHO will proceed to establishment, with operations expected to begin later this year.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora contracts primary health organisations (PHOs) to provide primary health services such as general practice across New Zealand. Primary health organisations play a vital role in connecting funders with front-line providers, shaping how care is delivered in communities: thePHO aims to simplify this structure while strengthening support for general practices.

GenPro Chair Dr Angus Chambers says the final approval provides certainty for practices and patients alike.

“This is an important milestone for primary care. Final approval from Te Whatu Ora confirms confidence in a model designed to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and ensure more funding reaches front-line patient care,” Dr Chambers says.

“The level of interest from general practices to join thePHO has been extremely strong, reflecting a clear appetite for a PHO that is leaner, more responsive, and better aligned with the needs of both patients and providers.”

Dr Chambers says the focus now turns to implementation and supporting practices through the transition.

“We are working closely with the establishment board to ensure thePHO is set up for success from day one. The priority is a smooth transition that maintains continuity of care for patients while delivering on the promise of a more efficient system.”

GenPro has backed the establishment of thePHO because it aligns with its commitment to sustainable, high-quality, and accessible primary care. However, thePHO will remain operationally independent of GenPro, allowing GenPro to continue its advocacy work on behalf of general practice owners without conflict.

“The is not the GenPro PHO, it is a PHO for GenPro members. Ultimately it is about improving outcomes for patients and creating a system that better supports the clinicians delivering care every day,” Dr Chambers says.