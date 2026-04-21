Enchanting journey through Beijing’s Chaoyang Garden Festival, where nature meets Oriental romance

Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – The Beijing Chaoyang Garden Festival is now in full swing, transforming the district into a living tapestry of blossoms. Apinya Charunpumhiran, a Thai expert with the China International Communications Group and a social media influencer, recently immersed herself in the festival, capturing its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural charm. From the vibrant floral landscapes to the bustling waterfront market, she experienced first-hand the springtime allure of Chaoyang District and the Oriental romance of Beijing as a garden city.

The seasonal spectacle is anchored by the establishment of a Garden City Demonstration Zone, an initiative by the Chaoyang District government to reimagine urban living by weaving nature into the fabric of the city. In this seamless blend of city buzz and natural calm, residents and visitors can experience the best of all worlds: nature, culture, and the comfort of a refined lifestyle.

To experience this vision firsthand, Apinya set out to explore some of the festival’s most captivating spots. Her journey began at Beixiaohe Park, where the brilliant cherry blossoms were in peak bloom. The park’s enchanting “flower goddess” performance and adorable cherry blossom-themed robots added a playful touch to the serene landscape. Apinya then traded land for water at the “cherry blossom waterway,” where she tried her hand at rowing a traditional sculling boat. Drifting gently on the rippling water with a soft breeze, she found that admiring the cherry blossoms from the boat offered a uniquely romantic perspective.

Leaving the waterway behind, her next stop was Yuan Dynasty City Wall Relics Park, home to over ten thousand crabapple trees across more than fifty varieties. In Chinese culture, the crabapple is often used as a metaphor for feminine beauty. Liu Hui, a staff member at the Park, introduced her to the midget crabapple, the most widely planted variety in the park. Native to China, it is renowned for its delicate fragrance, a trait that sets it apart from other crabapple and has earned it high praise from ancient scholars and poets.

From radiant cherry blossoms to crabapple blooms, the festival showcases the boundless vitality of spring in Beijing. Reflecting on her experience, Apinya observed that through its garden city initiative, Chaoyang District has successfully turned its picturesque natural environment into both a driver of economic growth and a source of everyday quality of life.

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