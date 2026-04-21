Alleged assault at the Mackenzie District Council office

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps

The police are looking into allegations of an assault at the Mackenzie District Council office.

There are media reports that the assault involved a Mackenzie District Councillor, but the council has not responded to inquiries.

A police spokesperson said they have received a report of an alleged assault at the council office and enquiries are in the very early stages, but they could not provide any further information.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand