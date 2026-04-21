Corrected date: Te Whau Pathway recognised for connecting Auckland communities to nature

Source: Herenga ā Nuku – the Outdoor Access Commission



Te Whau Pathway Environment Trust – which is promoting the construction of a landmark walking and cycling route following the Whau River – will receive an Outdoor Access Champion award. The award celebrates the Trust’s role in connecting West Auckland communities with their local environment and creating safe, accessible spaces for people of all ages.

Te Whau Pathway Project is delivered as a partnership with Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Henderson-Massey and Whau Local Boards, Te Kawerau a Maki, and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei,

The Outdoor Access Champion Award, presented by the Outdoor Access Commission, Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, will be awarded at:

TIME: 3.00pm

DATE: Friday, 24 April

VENUE: Te Ipu Kura a Maki – Henderson Civic Chamber, Level 2, 1 Smythe Road, Henderson.

Once completed, Te Whau Pathway will link neighbourhoods from Te Atatū Peninsula to Green Bay, creating Auckland’s only off-road route connecting the Waitematā and Manukau harbours. As sections open, the pathway is already becoming part of daily life for local whānau – a place to walk, cycle, wheel, learn about the environment, and spend time alongside the awa.

Outdoor Access Commission chief executive Dan Wildy says the pathway stands out for the way it puts communities and accessibility at the centre.

“Te Whau Pathway shows what’s possible when communities design their own access to their local environment,” says Dan Wildy.

“It’s a project that opens up the Whau River for people who live nearby – including kids – in ways that are safe, inclusive and connected to homes and communities.”

A key focus of Te Whau Pathway Environment Trust has been working with local schools and tamariki, helping young people build the pathway and strengthen their connection to the river. The pathway provides safe, off-road options for walking and cycling and opportunities for learning about waterways, ecosystems and kaitiakitanga.

Chair of Te Whau Pathway Environment Trust, Tony Miguel, says the project is as much about people as it is about infrastructure.

“Te Whau Pathway is being built with the communities it runs through,” says Tony Miguel.

“We work with schools and tamariki to build the pathway. It’s not just about transport, it connects them with the Whau, so they can understand their local river, and know that this pathway belongs to them.”

Designed as a shared pathway for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users, Te Whau Pathway improves access to neighbourhood parks, bird habitats and green spaces, while supporting low-carbon, everyday travel. Its staged construction approach allows people to start using sections as they open, while environmentally sensitive design helps protect the river and surrounding ecosystems.

Several on land sections are already open, with the first major boardwalk section was opened in March this year. As more of the pathway opens, it will continue to strengthen connections between suburbs such as Te Atatū, Glendene, Kelston and Avondale – linking people to schools, shops, parks and the waterfront.

The Outdoor Access Champion Award presentation will celebrate the collective mahi of community members, partners and supporters who have helped bring Te Whau Pathway to life.