Air force aviator dies at Ohakea air base swimming pool

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Jimmy Ellingham

An air force aviator has died after a medical event at Ohakea air base in Manawatū on Tuesday morning.

A Defence Force spokesperson has confirmed the death, saying it happened at the base’s swimming pool.

The spokesperson said they couldn’t comment further at this time.

The incident happened about 6.40am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid-response vehicles attended the “water incident”.

Fire and Emergency was also called for the scene.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand