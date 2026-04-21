Christopher Luxon survives National leadership vote, refuses to take questions

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow updates in our live blog above.

Christopher Luxon will remain Prime Minister and National leader after surviving a confidence vote in caucus that he says he himself put forward.

National MPs have met for more than two hours amid rumblings from some about Luxon’s performance.

It followed poor ratings in recent polls.

Speaking after the vote, Luxon said there has been intense media speculation about him.

“I moved a formal motion of confidence in my leadership. That motion was passed, confirming what I have been saying. I have the support of my caucus as their leader,” he said.

Nicola Willis said the vote was a secret ballot, with anonymous votes – and that the numbers have not been revealed to the leadership or caucus.

Luxon said there was a good and honest discussion in caucus.

He did not take questions from media – and said the matter was now closed.

“If the media want to keep focusing on speculation and rumour I am not going to engage.”

Follow the latest with RNZ’s liveblog at the top of this page.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand