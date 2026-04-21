18 pet goats shot dead in north Waikato paddock

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Eighteen pet goats have been killed in a fenced paddock in Pōkeno.

The goats were shot dead on a property on Ridge Road overnight on 13 April and their bodies left at the scene.

Police say it is likely whoever was responsible had a dog with them and are appealing for information from the public.

“There will be people in the community that know who is responsible for this and we urge anyone with information to come forward,” Detective Senior Sergeant Natalie Nelson said.

“If you witnessed this incident, or have any information or video footage that could assist in our enquiries, please get in touch through 105, either online or over the phone using reference number 260414/7001.”

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand