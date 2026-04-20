Update 2: Search for Karori man

Source: New Zealand Police

The large-scale physical search for missing Karori man Philip Sutton has concluded for the day.

Search and Rescue teams have spent hours at Philip’s Karori South Road residence, clearing the property and nearby areas, says Wellington District Prevention Manager Inspector Fleur de Bes.

“They have operated in challenging conditions but unfortunately have been unable to find him.”

Emergency services were notified about 7.15am today by a concerned family member, and efforts have been made through the day to locate Philip. His Karori South Road residence was found to have been affected by floodwaters and debris.

“We have cleared his residence, but the weather has hampered aspects of the search and made searching some flooded areas too dangerous. We will continue to make enquiries and will resume the search as soon as conditions allow.”

If you have seen Philip or have any information that might help us locate him, please urgently contact Police on 111, quoting reference number P066139448.

“I would like to thank those involved in the effort to find Philip, and the media for their assistance. We will provide further updates when they become available.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI