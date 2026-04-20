‘Person of interest’ in Hastings homicide unconscious in hospital

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Anusha Bradley

A man considered a “person of interest” in relation to the deaths of his wife, baby and toddler is unconscious in hospital.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Train, is under way after emergency services were called to a property on Avenue Road East, Hastings about 6am Sunday, after reports of several people being seriously injured.

Three people died – a woman and her two children, a 3-month-old girl and a 17-month-old girl.

The woman’s husband, who is the father of the children, is in Wellington Hospital.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

On Monday, Coroner Bruce Hesketh granted an interim non-publication order in relation to the names, or any particulars likely to lead to the identification, of any of the four people.

Coroner Hesketh’s ruling said the mother and children died of stab wounds.

The Coroner said police were yet to speak to the man, who also suffered stab wounds.

“He is currently unconscious and in Wellington Hospital.

“Police wish to speak to [the man] so he can assist with their inquiries. He is considered a person of interest”.

Police also wanted to speak to extended family members, including both the man and woman’s former partners.

Coroner Hesketh made the orders until 4 May.

RNZ / Anusha Bradley

Detective Inspector Martin James earlier said on arrival one person was found dead.

“Two others were found to be in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, and were transported to Hastings Hospital.”

The two critically injured people had since died.

On Monday, James said police could now confirm the three victims were a woman and two young children who lived at the property.

The woman’s family declined to comment to RNZ on Monday.

A man who lived at the property was also transported to hospital and was undergoing surgery on Monday, James said.

“Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident, however no charges have been laid at this time.

“A team of 30 is working on the homicide investigation, and a scene examination will continue today.”

James earlier said police appreciated it was a “distressing incident that will no doubt be concerning to nearby residents”.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident, contained to this specific group of people, and there is no risk to the wider public.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand