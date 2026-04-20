Total exports rise in March – Overseas merchandise trade: March 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

20 April 2026

Total exports were valued at $7.9 billion, a rise of $542 million (7.3 percent) in March 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Leading the rise in total exports were precious metals, jewellery, and coins, up $166 million (166 percent) to $266 million, followed by fruit, up $149 million (24 percent) to $757 million.

“Fruit is our third largest export commodity behind dairy and meat,” international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.

Leading the rise in fruit exports were kiwifruit and apples.