Three cows put down after stock truck turns over in Canterbury

Source: Radio New Zealand

123RF

Three cows have been put down and up to 10 are unaccounted for after a stock truck turned over in Elgin, Canterbury.

Police got the call at around 6:40pm on Monday evening and said the accident also blocked a lane.

Beach Road between Milton Road South and Cochrane Road has one lane blocked while emergency services attend to the truck.

Police said two people were injured, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor.

With several cows unaccounted for, motorists have been urged to be careful choose alternative routes for the time being.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand