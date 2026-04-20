Storm News – Wellington weather event update

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have been busy responding to weather related callouts across Wellington today.

Since 3am, Fire and Emergency has received around 200 calls relating to the weather in the Wellington region. This is for incidents including flooding, flooding in properties and landslides.

Te Upoko Region Manager Bruce Stubbs says Fire and Emergency has been supporting Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) in its response.

“With further heavy rain forecast we have pre-positioned specialist resources including teams with enhanced rescue and water response capability in the Wairarapa and Hutt Valley.

“They are in position and ready to assist with local brigades.”

Bruce Stubbs urges people to be extra careful and says the public should follow the advice of WREMO and the Wellington City Council.

‘When life or safety is threatened, people should call 111 immediately.

“Avoid all non-essential travel and stay out of floodwaters. Do not drive through floodwaters, as there can be hidden obstacles.

“If flooding has entered your home, switch off and unplug appliances.

“I would like to thank our career and volunteer staff for their response and support since early this morning.

“Many of our crews are responding to emergencies in their communities while also dealing with the impact to their own homes, property, and family.”