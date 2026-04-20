Awanui schools locked down after armed police called to Northland town

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Armed police were called to the Northland township of Awanui after reports that a person had a gun.

A police spokesperson said police arrived about 1.45pm and local schools and childcare centres were shut down as a precaution.

A firearm was not found and police are speaking to a person, they said.

Awanui Primary School was one the schools locked down.

The school’s board of trustees posted online, asking parents not to come to school.

Te Hiku Community Board chairperson Bill Subritzky, who lives in Awanui, said the incident took place on Southey Street, which was off State Highway 1 next to Awanui School.

He said State Highway 1 had been closed by police at the junction with State Highway 10, with some motorists having to wait an hour to get through.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand